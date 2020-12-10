Taking aim

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (CMC) — A West Indies side in disarray following a heavy first Test defeat, the departure of two high-profile players and several fitness worries, will be seeking to put all those distractions aside when they clash with New Zealand in the all-important second Test starting here Friday (6:00 pm, today).

Before last week's opener in Hamilton, West Indies were entertaining high hopes of perhaps winning the first Test series on New Zealand soil in a quarter of a century.

However, an innings and 134-run battering in that encounter ended those dreams and veteran when seamer Kemar Roach and first choice wicketkeeper/batsman Shane Dowrich were forced to leave the tour unexpectedly, the Windies plans were further thrown into chaos.

To make matters worse, left-hander Shimron Hetmyer's fitness remains under a cloud after he was struck during the preceding T20 International series and fellow Guyanese, fast-bowling all-rounder Keemo Paul has been battling a groin injury.

Even though leading batsman Darren Bravo played in the first Test, he did so after pulling up on the first day with a mild achilles strain, also leaving some question marks over his full fitness.

Amidst this turmoil, West Indies have continued their preparations for the crucial Test at the Basin Reserve, a venue at which they have only won twice in seven appearances but their last success there coming 25 years ago.

Perhaps the only bright sparks ahead of the game are the anticipated debuts of two promising 22-year-olds — fast bowler Chemar Holder who is expected to replace Roach and Joshua Da Silva, who has been called up for Dowrich.

Both toured England last July with West Indies for the three-Test tour, Holder as a member of the squad and Da Silva among the reserves.

Despite the setbacks, West Indies Assistant Coach Roddy Estwick underscored the need for discipline over the coming days, if they were to leave New Zealand with at least a share of the spoils.

“Kemar is a very, very important member of our bowling group, he's the lead member of our bowling group, he's the most experienced, he's the only one with 200 Test wickets just going past Sir Andy Roberts … so we're going to miss him,” Estwick told reporters.

“But it gives one of the other young bowlers an opportunity but we've got to be more disciplined. We've got to be more disciplined and we've got some other plans … we've got to come up with ways of not only getting Kane (Williamson) out because it's a good batting side but we've got to come up with plans of getting 20 wickets against New Zealand if we're going to win the Test match.

“Obviously, they're one-up so you don't expect them to give us a chance so we've got to find ways of getting 20 wickets. We've got all the footage, we've got our analysis, we've done all of our homework, now it's up to the players to go out and execute and execute for long periods.”

He continued: “Not just execute for a half-an-hour or hour but execute for six hours and then execute again for another six hours, and you've got to be prepared to do that.

“If you're not prepared to do that then you're going to be leaking runs because it's all about discipline — it's all about discipline, discipline, discipline all the time.”

One major area of concern for West Indies remains their inconsistent batting which folded meekly for 138 and 247 in the opening Test at Seddon Park.

In fact, the embarrassment could have been greater when, following on by 381 runs on the third day, the innings lay in ruins on 89 for six in the final session.

But an amazing 155-run, seventh-wicket stand between Jermaine Blackwood (104) and tail-ender Alzarri Joseph (86) frustrated the Black Caps and forced the contest into the fourth day, and Estwick this was an example of the fortitude expected of the Windies.

“We want to see it right through going forward. We've not got to just stop talking, we've now just got to put a run together,” Estwick urged.

“We win the odd Test match, [now] we've got to win series. The boys have been around most of them for 30-odd Test matches… so we're not kids anymore, we can't hide behind 'it's a young side'.

“They're coming into their peak — most of them are 27, 28, so now the peak years are ahead of them and they've got to put in peak performances. If you want to be remembered as one of the better players for the West Indies you've got to start performing and start performing quickly.”

West Indies have won only one Test in their last 15 appearances on New Zealand soil and have not beaten the hosts in a series since sweeping them 2-0 in the Caribbean eight years ago.

SQUAD — Jason Holder (captain), Roston Chase (vice-captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua DaSilva, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Chemar Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Keemo Paul.