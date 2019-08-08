Windies hoping for fresh start in wake of wretched World Cup

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — Still smarting from their battering at the recent ICC World Cup, West Indies will hope to banish those painful memories when they take on powerhouses India in the first One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series here today.

The Caribbean side won just two of their nine outings in England to finish ninth only above debutants Afghanistan, in their worst-ever showing at the global 50-overs showpiece.

And captain Jason Holder, who oversaw that carnage, said the side had spent the time since reflecting on where they had gone wrong, and had regrouped and were ready for the challenge presented by Virat Kohli's juggernaut.

“We've had quite a bit of time to sit back and think about how the World Cup went and our shortcomings,” the highly-rated all-rounder told reporters here yesterday.

“We had a few discussions as a group already and obviously our batting let us down in the World Cup, and I don't think we batted well enough for long periods.

“We always spoke about having a set batter at the very very end and guys batting deep and taking responsibility. That's definitely one area we want to pinpoint and obviously correct.”

He continued: “I felt as though the bowling was fairly decent throughout the World Cup. We had bright sparks where people like Sheldon Cottrell and everybody pretty much chipped in, but I think consistency really plagued us in the World Cup and we definitely have to touch up there.”

West Indies have retained the core of their World Cup squad with attacking left-hander John Campbell, off-spinning all-rounder Roston Chase, and fast-bowling all-rounder Keemo Paul recalled to the side as the changes.

Several members of the ODI squad featured in the just-concluded three-match T20 International series, in which West Indies suffered a clean sweep.

Holder said he hoped to see the personal reflection by players incorporated into their respective approaches throughout the series.

“Players are fresh, they've come with different ideas, with different concepts of obviously the ways they want to improve, and ways we can get better,” he pointed out.

“I think it is a matter for each and every individual to play their role, understand what is expected of them and just execute. Execution goes a long way; you can sit back and plan as many things as you would like, but on the given day you must come out and execute your plans.

“Each and every individual has just got to put their hands up and perform their role.”

Frankly, history is stacked against West Indies. They have not beaten the Indians in an ODI series in 13 years and have won just nine of 36 bilateral outings in that period.

More damningly, they have not won an ODI series in five years and their last series win over a higher-ranked side came seven years ago against New Zealand.

And the venue offers little hope, with West Indies having lost seven of their 15 ODIs at the Guyana National Stadium.

Despite this, Holder said he expected conditions to produce a competitive affair.

“I saw the game couple days ago in the T20 encounter (on Tuesday) and I felt the wicket was a good wicket,” he said.

SQUADS:

WEST INDIES — Jason Holder (captain), Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas.

INDIA — Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini