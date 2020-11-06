Windies reserve Da Silva sees New Zealand tour as learning opportunity

YOUNG batsman Joshua Da Silva, included in the six-man reserve group for the West Indies cricket tour of New Zealand, is embracing the chance to develop while fortifying his case for a place in the first team.

The Trinidadian, 22, was a member of the reserves when West Indies travelled to England for the three-Test series — which the visitors lost 1-2 — in the summer. He scored a century in one of two West Indies intra-squad warm-up matches, the only player to do so.

“I'm just looking forward to learning a lot, like I did in England — just try to take everything from this tour and put it into my game,” Da Silva said after the West Indies arrived in New Zealand last week.

“I'm just happy to be playing red-ball cricket again in a competitive set-up. That tour [to England] was huge; everything that I learnt, everything that I took back from the coaches and the senior players means a lot,” the well-organised, right-handed batsman added.

Da Silva, also a wicketkeeper, made his first class debut in late 2018 and averages 32.88 in 16 matches. He has completed 27 catches and one stumping. His batting, in particular, grabbed the attention of West Indies selectors in the last regional cricket season.

He tallied a fluent 331 runs and averaged 41.37 in 10 matches to help West Indies Emerging Team win the regional 50-over competition. Da Silva hit an unbeaten 103 during the group stage.

In the subsequent four-day campaign, his aggregate for Trinidad and Tobago Red Force was 507 runs in 12 innings, including a career best 113 not out, and an eye-catching average of 50.7.

The Caribbean side, currently based in Christchurch, is scheduled to face New Zealand in two Tests and three Twenty20 (T20)Internationals.

The T20 series begins in Auckland on November 27. The second and third matches are set for Mount Maunganui on November 29 and 30.

The first Test is slated for Hamilton, starting December 3, while the country's capital Wellington hosts the series finale, which is to begin December 11.

The New Zealanders are powerful opponents, especially at home.

West Indies have not won a Test series in that country since 1995. When West Indies last went there three years ago they were heavily beaten in both Tests. On that tour, they also lost the three One-Day Internationals, and went down 0-2 in the three-match T20 series after the second contest was rained out.

Da Silva, courtesy of a 2016 tour with his schoolboy team from Trinidad, has experience playing in New Zealand. He explained that conditions there are generally favourable for batting, even with the likelihood of swing and seam movement for pace bowlers at some venues.

“I played in a few states; I played in Auckland and I played in Queenstown. They are a bit different —Auckland was a bit drier, while Queenstown, obviously, was a bit colder, so the conditions were a bit like in England — the ball just swung a bit more. The pitches were always nice, pretty good batting wickets, so looking forward to get back out there,” he said.

Test squad — Jason Holder (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Chemar Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach.

Reserves — Nkrumah Bonner, Joshua DaSilva, Preston McSween, Shayne Moseley, Raymon Reifer, Jayden Seales.