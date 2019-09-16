Windies slump continues with seven-wicket loss in T20 opener

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — West Indies Women's misery continued here Saturday night when they suffered yet another defeat to Australia Women in the opening Twenty20 International of the three-match series.

Choosing to bat first in the affair under lights at Kensington Oval, West Indies Women could only muster a paltry 106 for eight off their 20 overs, with Captain Stafanie Taylor topscoring with an unbeaten 44 off 51 deliveries.

Not for the first time, fast bowler Megan Schutt was the stand-out for the visitors, claiming three for 31.

In reply, Captain Meg Lanning stroked a run-a-ball unbeaten 54 as the Aussies overhauled their target with seven balls remaining in the contest to win by seven wickets.

West Indies have now lost all four matches on the tour, following their 3-0 whitewash in the preceding International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's Championship series in Antigua.

It was Taylor who kept the innings together after the hosts found themselves in early trouble, losing Britney Cooper (0) and Kyshona Knight (1) in the first over with a single run on the board.

Cooper missed a cross-batted heave at Schutt and was bowled, while Knight was run out at the striker's end after being found short of her ground by a throw from backward point.

When Reniece Boyce (6), Stacy-Ann King (4) and Natasha McLean (13) followed in quick succession, West Indies Women were slumping badly at 34 for five in the sixth over.

Taylor came to her side's rescue, however, counting three fours and a pair of sixes, as she put on a vital 29 with Sheneta Grimmond (15) for the sixth wicket to spare them complete embarrassment.

West Indies then made an impressive start with the ball, fast bowler Chinelle Henry striking in successive overs to remove openers Beth Mooney (4) and Alyssa Healy (12).

Henry bowled Mooney leg-stump in the second over and returned in the fourth to have Healy holing out to Shabika Gajnabi at deep mid on.

West Indies squandered an ideal chance to remove Lanning early, when Taylor put her down at slip on one off fast bowler Shamilia Connell in the third over.

Lanning made the most of the reprieve, carving out six fours as she put on 57 for the third wicket with Ellyse Perry (14).

SCOREBOARD

WEST INDIES

Kyshona Knight run out 1

B Cooper b Schutt 0

*S Taylor not out 44

+R Boyce c & b Schutt 6

S King run out 4

N McLean b Perry 13

S Grimmond b Jonassen 15

C Henry c Lanning b Kimmince 3

S Gajnabi c Kimmince b Schutt 10

A Fletcher not out 4

Extras (w5, nb1) 6

TOTAL (8 wkts, 20 overs) 106

Did not bat: S Connell

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-1, 3-14, 4-18, 5-34, 6-63, 7-75, 8-94

Bowling: Schutt 4-0-31-3, Perry 3-0-16-1, Kimmince 3-0-20-1, Wareham 3-0-15-0, Jonassen 4-1-11-1, Gardner 3-0-13-0

AUSTRALIA

+A Healy c Gajnabi b Henry 12

B Mooney b Henry 4

*M Lanning not out 54

E Perry lbw b Fletcher 14

A Gardner c McLean b Gajnabi 13

R Haynes not out 7

Extras (w3, nb1) 4

TOTAL (4 wkts, 18.5 overs) 108

Did not bat: E Burns, J Jonassen, D Kimmince, G Wareham, M Schutt

Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-19, 3-76, 4-97

Bowling: Connell 3.5-0-34-0, Henry 4-0-15-2, Grimmond 3-0-18-0, Fletcher 4-0-18-1, Gajnabi 4-0-23-1

Result: Australia Women won by six wickets

Series: Australia Women lead three-match series 1-0

Player of the Match: Meg Lanning

Toss: West Indies Women

Umpires: J Blades, V Smith