Windies suffer narrow defeat in opener despite Hope ton

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (CMC) — Shai Hope's ninth One-Day International hundred went in vain as West Indies lost their composure inside the last 10 overs to suffer a narrow, one-wicket loss to Sri Lanka in a tense opener of the three-match series here yesterday.

Sent in at Sinhalese Sports Club ground, West Indies' 289 for seven from their 50 overs was underpinned by Hope's stylish 115 from 140 balls — his third century in his last eight innings and fifth in the last 10 months.

Roston Chase (41) and left-hander Darren Bravo (39) both got starts but failed to carry on, while all-rounder Keemo Paul lashed a 17-ball unbeaten 32 batting at number eight to give the Caribbean side a strong finish.

Captain Dimuth Karunaratne then top-scored with 52 off 57 deliveries in a century-opening stand with Avishka Fernando (50), while Kusal Perera struck 42 off 50 balls.

However, it was Man of the Match Wanindu Hasaranga with a lively unbeaten 42 off 39 deliveries who turned the game in Sri Lanka's favour, in a 38-run, seventh-wicket stand off 30 balls with Thisara Perera, who thumped a cameo 32 from 22 balls.

On 231 for six at the end of the 40th over and requiring 59 runs from 60 balls for victory, Sri Lanka got the better of the exchanges thanks to Hasaranga's efforts, the 22-year-old right-hander blasting four fours and a six and Perera counting three fours and a six.

The contest could have been even tighter late on but left-arm pacer Sheldon Cottrell's last two overs leaked 21 runs and Sri Lanka got home in the end with five balls to spare.

Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph claimed three for 42 while leg-spinner Hayden Walsh (2-38) and seamer Paul (2-48) ended with two wickets apiece.

For the Windies, the defeat left them trailing in the three-match series, needing to win the remaining matches in order to clinch their first-ever ODI series win in on Sri Lankan soil.

Hope had earlier taken the spotlight for the Caribbean side, stroking 10 fours in his first hundred against Sri Lanka and sixth on the subcontinent.

Given out lbw to seamer Nuwan Pradeep off the second ball of the game before he had scored, Hope used the DRS reprieve to reach his half-century off 77 balls at the start of the 26th over, before raising triple figures in the 43rd over off 128 deliveries.

Scoreboard

WEST INDIES

+S Hope b Udana 115

S Ambris b T Perera 3

D Bravo run out 39

R Chase b Pradeep 41

N Pooran c Karunaratne b Udana 11

*K Pollard c Sandakan b Udana 9

J Holder run out 12

K Paul not out 32

H Walsh not out 20

Extras (b1, lb2, w4) 7

TOTAL (7 wkts, 50 overs)

Did not bat: A Joseph, S Cottrell.

Fall of wickets: 1-10 (Ambris), 2-87

(Bravo), 3-172 (Chase), 4-193 (Pooran),

5-207 (Pollard), 6-230 (Hope), 7-240

(Holder)

Bowling: Pradeep 10-0-42-1, T Perera

7-1-40-1, Udana 10-0-82-3, Mathews

3-0-17-0, Sandakan 7-0-42-0, Hasaranga

10-2-47-0, D de Silva 3-0-16-0

SRI LANKA

A Fernando c wkp Hope b Joseph 50

*D Karunaratne c wkp Hope b Holder 52

+K Perera c Bravo b Paul 42

K Mendis c Joseph b Walsh 20

A Mathews c wkp Hope b Joseph 5

D de Silva c Paul b Walsh 18

T Perera c (sub) R Powell b Joseph 32

W Hasaranga not out 42

I Udana c wkp Hope b Paul 0

L Sandakan run out 3

N Pradeep not out 0

Extras (lb11, w14, nb1) 26

TOTAL (9 wkts, 49.1 overs)

Fall of wickets: 1-111 (Karunaratne),

2-121 (Fernando), 3-153 (Mendis), 4-168

(Mathews), 5-201 (de Silva), 6-215 (K

Perera), 7-253 (T Perera), 8-262 (Udana),

9-289 (Sandakan)

Bowling: Cottrell 10-0-69-0, Holder 10-0-

44-1, Paul 8.1-0-48-2, Joseph 10-0-42-3,

Chase 6-0-38-0, Walsh 5-0-38-2

Result: Sri Lanka won by one wicket.

Series: Sri Lanka lead three-match series

1-0.

Man-of-the-Match: Wanindu Hasaranga.

Toss: Sri Lanka.

Umpires: Paul Wilson, Ruchira

Palliyaguruge

TV Umpire: Marais Erasmus.