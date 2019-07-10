Windies to face Afghanistan in India
KABUL, Afghanistan (CMC) — West Indies will clash with Afghanistan in a full series next November in India, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced.
The tour, which runs from November 5 to December 1, will feature one Test, three One-Day Internationals and three Twenty20 Internationals, and is in keeping with the ICC Future Tours Programme.
“The venue of the Test as well as the shorter-format games are yet to be decided,” the ACB said in a statement.
West Indies have never played Afghanistan in a Test but have faced them in the shorter formats, winning two of six ODIs and three of four T20Is.
At the ICC World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe last year, the Windies failed to beat Afghanistan in two attempts, including the final.
Afghanistan were one of two nations, along with Ireland, to acquire Test status two years ago. They have played only two matches, losing both to powerhouses India and fellow minnows Ireland.
Their hosting of the Windies marks a busy end of the year for the Caribbean side, who are set to host India in August and September in two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is.
