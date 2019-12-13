Windies Under-19s suffer third loss as batting fails again

NORTH SOUND, Antigua (CMC) — West Indies' free fall in the Under-19 Tri-Nations Series continued here yesterday with a five-wicket defeat at the hands of England.

Once again, their worrisome batting lay at the heart of their ordinary performance, leaving the visitors a mere 117 to chase at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground — a target which they overhauled at the start of the 39th over.

The defeat was their second to England, and third in four matches, and with just two games remaining — both against Sri Lanka — on Saturday and then again five days later, they are in danger of missing out on the final at Coolidge Cricket Ground.

Sent in, only Captain Kimani Melius, with 35, managed to pass 20 and was the only specialist batsman to reach double figures.

The innings was destroyed by the impressive new-ball seamer Kasey Aldridge, who finished with five for 18 while left-arm spinner Lewis Goldsworthy claimed two for 32.

Kirk McKenzie sliced a drive at a full-length delivery from Aldridge and was caught high at first slip in the fourth over without scoring, and Leonardo Julien followed in the bowler's next over, given out caught behind gloving a short ball to the keeper.

Kevlon Anderson pulled one from seamer Joseph Evison onto his stumps in the 12th over to depart for two, and when Antonio Morris (7) missed an ugly heave at Goldsworthy and lost his leg stump in the 15th over, the innings was coming apart at 41 for four.

Opener Melius struck two fours and a six and put on 29 for the fifth wicket — the most productive stand — with Matthew Patrick who made 11 to revive the innings.

However, once Melius charged off-spinner Hamidullah Qadri and lost his middle stump at the start of the 26th over, West Indies surrendered their last six wickets for just 46 runs.

Ben Charlesworth, who top-scored with 29 off 40 deliveries, then put on 46 for the first wicket with Jordon Cox (24), who in turn added a further 25 for the second with Thomas Clark (24), to put England in command on 71 for one in the 20th over.

Off-spinner Matthew Patrick intervened with two for 32 as England lost four wickets for 22 runs to slump to 93 for five in the 32nd over, but the target was insufficient to put the visitors under any further pressure.