Windies Women Coach Coley paints grim picture of team's batting resources

WEST INDIES Women interim Head Coach Andre Coley says the regional side's limited batting resources have been severely exposed over the opening two contests of their five-match Twenty20 (T20) series against England.

The Caribbean women, ranked sixth in T20 cricket, lost both games by 47 runs — each time failing to piece together a meaningful run chase to targets set by world number-two rated England.

“Because of the lack of depth in the lower order, the reality is that the bulk of the scoring is really left with about three or four players,” Coley said during a press conference after Wednesday's defeat in the second T20 International.

“We have discussed it [contribution from the batting unit] since we've been here and we have done work around it. We have to be realistic about our resources.

“Our main batters, basically, are at the top and we have young players… it's really about how they can support the top-order batters. It's going to be key in our side if a couple of players from the top five actually bat very deep,” he continued.

In the series opener on Monday, the hosts made 163-8 on the back of Tammy Beaumont's 49-ball 62, with support coming from Captain Heather Knight (25) and Amy Jones (24).

From 28-2 in the seventh over, West Indies hardly got out of the blocks in their run chase, and despite Deandra Dottin's 59-ball 69, they were held to a mere 116-6. Shemaine Campbell's nine was the next best from a batter.

The Windies batting frailty was just as grim two days later.

After England, boosted by a number of handy cameos, posted 151-8, West Indies were restricted to 104-8 after being 72-1 at one stage. Dottin (38) and skipper Stafanie Taylor (28) were the only players to reach double figures.

It was not lost on Coley that the batting unravelled at the seams when the experienced pair's 61-run, second-wicket stand was broken.

“For this format of the game, intent is very important, and we had that early up, and that second partnership with Deandra and Stafanie of 60-odd really kept that momentum going,” the Jamaican former wicketkeeper told journalists.

“During that period in the middle we actually dipped in terms of our intent and moved away from the intensity of scoring boundaries that obviously led to [us] losing some momentum towards the end. We needed to keep going if we were to keep on pace with the required rate,” Coley explained.

The visitors need to win the next match if they are to keep alive hopes of winning the series.

That match is scheduled for tomorrow, followed by the fourth and fifth contests on September 28 and 30, respectively.

The Windies coach urged his players to find ways of sustaining scoring rate momentum even when under pressure.

“[West Indies need] consistency and intent… and [to] be brave right through the innings. It is about really starting with that intent and right throughout the innings maintaining that, regardless of the situation,” he said.

All five matches are being staged in a biosecure environment at Derbyshire's Incora County Ground to reduce risk of exposure to the novel coronavirus. Spectators are not allowed inside the venue.