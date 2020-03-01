Windies Women face massive test against England

SYDNEY, Australia (CMC) — Nervous West Indies face a giant hurdle in their quest to reach the semi-finals of the Women's Twenty20 World Cup for the sixth-straight time when they clash with powerhouse England here today.

With just two points from their opening games against Thailand and Pakistan, West Indies now face must-win scenarios against England, and South Africa next Tuesday, if they are to guarantee themselves a place in the final four.

Labelling both games as “do-or-die”, Head Coach Gus Logie said now was the time for the 2016 champions to step up and prove their worth, especially with pressure on them to win.

“It's do-or-die. The players know that if you win you can go through, but lose and you go home,” Logie said ahead of the encounter at Sydney Showground Stadium.

“The onus is upon everyone to dig deeper and produce the performances which they know they can,” he added.

West Indies opened their campaign with an unconvincing seven-wicket win over minnows Thailand in Perth a week ago but then suffered a surprise eight-wicket defeat at the hands of Pakistan on Wednesday in Canberra.

The defeat complicated things for West Indies, leaving them needing victories against the two strongest teams in Group B. England are second with two wins from three matches while leaders South Africa are unbeaten in two appearances.

West Indies have lost two of their last three T20 Internationals against England, but Logie said his side were capable of producing their best cricket to achieve the required results.

“There's nothing in the stars that say we can't make the semi-finals so we have to believe we can,” said the member of the legendary West Indies men's side of the 1980s.

West Indies have been hampered by the poor form of some of their leading players. Marquee opener Hayley Matthews has struggled with 16 runs in two innings, stroke-maker Deandra Dottin has notched scores of two and one, while experienced speedster Shamilia Connell and veteran off-spinner Anisa Mohammed have lacked effectiveness.

Their batting, however, has been the most worrying. Against Pakistan, West Indies could only muster a modest 124 in a lacklustre effort.

Their highest total in nine previous T20 Internationals entering the current tournament was 138 for nine against England in Northampton, chasing 181 for victory.

Logie said the key to bigger totals would be partnerships as well as meaningful contriutions from senior players.

“It's about putting partnerships together, believing in themselves and being able to handle the situation as it comes,” the Trinidadian explained.