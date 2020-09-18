Windies Women ready for England challenge — Dottin
DERBY, England (CMC) — Veteran all-rounder Deandra Dottin believes the two inter-squad practice matches have left West Indies Women in good stead ahead of next week's start of their five-match Twenty20 International series against England Women here.
The Caribbean side completed their second warm-up game at the Incora County Ground here Wednesday with Dottin's XI securing a 26-run win over Shakera Selman's XI in a competitive affair.
Last weekend, Dottin's XI and Stafanie Taylor's XI clashed in the opening warm-up match in what proved an excellent outing for the squad.
“These two practice matches felt good to be back out in the middle playing competitive cricket,” Dottin said afterwards.
“Personally, it was nice spending some time at the crease after such a long lay-off. Generally, we are all looking and feeling good, after the last couple weeks of training.
“So we're just looking forward now to starting the series on Monday and put all that hard work into action.”
Batting first, Dottin's XI piled up 132 for five off their 20 overs, with Lee-Ann Kirby top-scoring with a splendid unbeaten 85, striking seven fours and three sixes.
The 33-year-old Trinidadian was recalled to the West Indies side earlier this year following a 12-year international break.
Dottin, meanwhile, followed up her good form in the first match by scoring 29 while off-spinning all-rounder Hayley Matthews led the attack with two for 31 from her allotted four overs.
In reply, Matthews, Chinelle Henry, and Shabika Gajnabi all scored 27 but none could convert into a match-winning knock, as Selman's XI came up short.
Fast bowler Shamilia Connell finished with two for 18 to be the best bowler.
West Indies clash with England in the opening T20 International at the same venue next Monday.
