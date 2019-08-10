Winning no quick fix for Windies, cautions coach Estwick

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — Assistant coach Roddy Estwick has urged patience with the West Indies rebuilding efforts, cautioning that success would not be immediate for the Caribbean side.

West Indies suffered a 3-0 whitewash to India in the Twenty20 series, which ended earlier this week, to extend their misery from the recent ICC 50-over World Cup when they managed just two wins in nine outings to finish ninth.

“It's all about consistency. You've got to start somewhere. If you look back at our history you would see we've been losing for quite a number of years,” Estwick told media following the rained off opening One-Day International against India here Thursday.

“But we've now got to put systems in place, we've got to make sure the intensity improves, we've got to make sure the fitness improves and once we can start ticking the boxes in all the areas, then we're sure we can turn it around.

“But it's not going to happen overnight. I know the people in the Caribbean are expecting us to win straight away but we want to build blocks, we want to make sure that when we win we can go on a decent run and we can be consistent for a number of years.”

West Indies face a tough couple of weeks as they take on the powerful Indians in the remaining two One-Day Internationals, and then Tests in Antigua and Jamaica.

Significantly, the home side have not beaten India in an ODI series in 13 years, and have won only two of their last 11 meetings.

However, Estwick said West Indies would head to Trinidad focused on enhancing their processes so they could ensure positive results.

“We want to win, we want to turn it around. That's very very important,” Estwick said looking ahead to tomorrow's second ODI at Queen's Park Oval.

“But it's a process and we've been stressing that you must assess the pitch, you must build partnerships, you've got to keep the momentum for as long as possible.

“We've just got to try and tick all the boxes and once we can start ticking the boxes then we've got a better chance.”

West Indies will be banking on hometown boy Evin Lewis to build on his efforts here, after he scored a sizzling unbeaten 40, rain ended the opening ODI after only 13 overs at the Guyana National Stadium.

Lewis struggled in the preceding T20 series with scores of 0, 0 and 10, and Estwick hopes Thursday's knock can be the start of a turnaround.

“That [innings] was very pleasing. Obviously Evin struggled in the T20s and it was very refreshing to see him get a score,” Estwick noted.

“We would've hoped he would have been able to spend a bit more time at the crease but fortunately for him he's got a score and hopefully he can build on that.

“He's going back to his come country Trinidad so hopefully he can go from strength to strength, because he's very important for us as well.