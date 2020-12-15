Wisynco announces National Premier League sponsorship

Professional Football Jamaica Limited (PFJL) announced yesterday that they have secured yet another sponsor for the Jamaica National Premier League season that seeks to get under way early next year.

The club sponsor, Wisynco Group Limited, was announced at a press signing which took place at their Lakes Pen offices yesterday.

Wisynco joins both Yummy and Jamaica Producers, who were signed last Thursday, as the new football body seeks to secure club sponsorships at a total targeted value of $100 million.

Chairman of the PFJL, Chris Williams, reflects on Wisynco joining the sponsor pool: “We are happy to have the Wisynco Group on board, through their brand, Wata, demonstrating that the National Premier League is an attractive commercial product that will generate a tremendous amount of excitement and create value for our sponsor. We thank Wata for joining us along this journey.”

Halcott Holness, head of sales at Wisynco, looks forward to supporting football across Jamaica as they have done at the high school and with the national team. “Wisynco has a long history in terms of supporting sports and development across Jamaica and it's very easy for us to jump on this bandwagon, so to speak. Jamaica's football needs to be number one in the Caribbean again. Through Wata as the main hydrator brand, we believe that this will be a major investment in terms of the upliftment of our footballers, who must be having a difficult time currently making a living. We really applaud Chris and the team for the job they are about to do and we assure you, Wata will be there every step of the way.”

Professional Football Jamaica Limited is finalising plans for the 2021 season. Negotiations are still under way with a number of other sponsors in the league and club categories.

Broadcast plans are also being finalised for the season which will run for 20-consecutive weeks with a round of matches each Saturday, Sunday and Monday at a designated location.

Each club sponsor will be assigned to their respective clubs via a random draw to be conducted in January 2021.