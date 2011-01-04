Woakes leads England to stunning win over Pakistan in first Test

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom (AFP) — Chris Woakes hit an unbeaten 84 as England came from behind to beat Pakistan by three wickets in the first Test at Old Trafford yesterday.

England were struggling in pursuit of a victory target of 277 after collapsing to 117-5 on the fourth day.

But Woakes, who had helped drag England back into the match with 2-11 in just five overs late Friday, and fellow World Cup winner Jos Buttler turned the tide with a stand of 139.

Nevertheless, with just 21 more runs needed, Buttler was lbw for 75 after trying to reverse-sweep leg-spinner Yasir Shah.

By the time Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi took the new ball, England needed just 13 more runs to win at a sun-drenched Old Trafford.

But there was still time for England to lose their seventh wicket when, with four more needed, Stuart Broad was plumb lbw on the sweep to Yasir.

Woakes, however, finished the match with an edged boundary off Afridi down to the third man rope, as England went 1-0 up in a three-match campaign.

Victory meant England had won an opening Test for the first time in six series.

Defeat was tough on Yasir, who took eight wickets in the match.

Wicketkeeper Buttler had a poor game in the field, twice missing Shan Masood on 45 during the Pakistan opener's 156 that was instrumental in leaving England with a first-innings deficit of over a hundred runs.

But whether it was cover-driving leg-spinner Shadab Khan or pulling teenage paceman Naseem Shah for another boundary, Buttler put the pressure back on Pakistan with the bat.

Buttler's fifty came off just 55 balls with seven fours, while for Woakes it was no slouch in a 59-ball fifty he completed by cover-driving Naseem for the eighth boundary of his innings.

It was Woakes's highest Test score since his hundred against India two years ago.

Although Woakes is known to be vulnerable to the short ball, Pakistan did not pitch short to the all-rounder until he was well set.

Only twice has a team chased more than 200 to win in the fourth innings of a Test at Old Trafford, with England making 294-4 against New Zealand in 2008 and 231-3 against the West Indies in 2004.

Earlier, England lost four wickets for 31 runs in slipping to 117-5, with Captain Joe Root and Ben Stokes both falling in the collapse.

Root made 42 before he nicked Naseem to Babar Azam in the slips.

Stokes had guided England to an astounding one-wicket win over Australia, from a seemingly hopeless position, with a brilliant century in the third Ashes Test last year.

But there was no repeat of his Headingley heroics on Saturday when he fell for just nine, with wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan holding an excellent catch after Stokes got a thin glove to a Yasir googly that bounced.

Ollie Pope then received a brute of a delivery from Afridi that lept off a length, the ball ballooning to Shadab as he ran forward from gully.

Pakistan had resumed on 137-8, a lead of 244.

Yasir struck a quick-fire 33, with Pakistan adding 32 in 16 balls Saturday before they were all out for 169 in their second innings.

But it turned out not to be enough to compensate for Pakistan losing four wickets late on Friday.

England will now try to complete their first series win over Pakistan in 10 years with victory in the second Test at Southampton, starting on Thursday.

Scoreboard

Pakistan 1st Innings 326 (Shan Masood

156, Babar Azam 69; S Broad 3-54,

J Archer 3-59)

England 1st Innings 219 (O Pope 62;

Yasir Shah 4-66)

Pakistan 2nd Innings (overnight: 137-8)

Shan Masood c Buttler b Broad 0

Abid Ali c Woakes b Bess 20

Azhar Ali lbw b Woakes 18

Babar Azam c Stokes b Woakes 5

Asad Shafiq run out (Sibley) 29

Mohammad Rizwan lbw b Stokes 27

Shadab Khan lbw b Broad 15

Yasir Shah c Buttler b Broad 33

Shaheen Afridi c Burns b Stokes 2

Mohammad Abbas not out 3

Naseem Shah b Archer 4

Extras (b4, lb5, nb4) 13

Total (all out, 46.4 overs, 223 mins) 169

Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Masood), 2-33 (Abid),

3-48 (Babar), 4-63 (Azhar), 5-101 (Shafiq),

6-120 (Rizwan), 7-122 (Shadab), 8-137

(Afridi), 9-158 (Yasir), 10-169 (Naseem)

Bowling: Anderson 9-2-34-0 (1nb); Broad

10-3-37-3 (1nb); Archer 6.4-0-27-1 (1nb);

Bess 12-2-40-1; Woakes 5-1-11-2; Stokes

4-1-11-2 (1nb)

England 2nd Innings (target: 277)

R Burns lbw b Abbas 10

D Sibley c Shafiq b Yasir Shah 36

J Root c Babar b Naseem Shah 42

B Stokes c Rizwan b Yasir Shah 9

O Pope c Shadab b Afridi 7

J Buttler lbw b Yasir Shah 75

C Woakes not out 84

S Broad lbw b Yasir Shah 7

D Bess not out 0

Extras (lb2, nb5) 7

Total (7 wkts, 82.1 overs, 363 mins) 277

Did not bat: J Archer, J Anderson

Fall of wickets: 1-22 (Burns), 2-86 (Sibley),

3-96 (Root), 4-106 (Stokes), 5-117 (Pope),

6-256 (Buttler), 7-273 (Broad)

Bowling: Afridi 15.1-1-61-1 (4nb); Abbas 16-

4-36-1 (1nb); Naseem 13-4-45-1; Yasir 30-2-

99-4; Shadab 8-0-34-0

Result: England won by three wickets.

Player of the match: Chris Woakes (ENG)

Series: England lead three-match series 1-0.

Toss: Pakistan

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG),

Richard Illingworth (ENG)

TV umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)

Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)