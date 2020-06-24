Wolmer's honour chess champ Jaden Shaw with Spirit of Excellence Award

WOLMER'S Boys' School encourages excellence not only in academic pursuits but also in sport and extra-curricular activities, and that was the clear message which Principal Dwight Pennycooke delivered at a ceremony held recently at the school to recognise the historic achievement of first-former Jaden Shaw, who won the Checkmate Coronavirus Rapid Open Online Chess Tournament staged by the International Chess Federation (FIDE).

Shaw became the first recipient of the Wolmer's Boys' School Spirit of Excellence Award, which is given to a student who demonstrates exemplary attributes and excellence in academics and sport, and achieves global success in an endeavour.

The young Wolmerian came out on top, beating 567 competitors from 56 countries in a four-and-half-hour marathon. Second place went to Algerian, Mohamed Mehdi, and the third spot went to Matt Holquist of the United States.

In winning the tournament Shaw became the first Jamaican to secure a global title in an International Federation competition. “As the Wolmer's family celebrates 290 years, the victory and this award are not just for myself but for every chess kid and those aspiring within the Wolmer's family, as we continue to build on the beautiful legacy of Wolmerians past and present,” Shaw said in accepting the award which he dedicated to his father, Richard, mother, Terry-Ann, and Coach Jomo Pitterson, who were present at the ceremony.

Chairman of Wolmer's Boys' School, Christopher Samuda, in congratulating Shaw, remarked: “At Wolmer's Boys' School we educate our young gentlemen not only to occupy the Jamaican yard but, more importantly, the global village and to make an indelible mark on the world stage. Jaden has achieved this.”

Coach Pitterson, in lauding his charge, said “the future is bright for Jaden in chess with solid parenting in place and a support team that believes not just in him, but a cadre of youngsters currently being groomed to be future Olympiad players for Jamaica and chess masters”.