Wolmer's sixth former Kelysia Williams sets course for weightlifting world

Steven Williams describes his daughter Kelysia as a go-getter, who craves opportunities to make life better, while at the same time dutifully applying herself to her education.

And those traits became obvious shortly after she engaged the Jamaica Observer in a recent interview.

Exhibiting a calm yet thoughtful disposition, the 18-year-old Wolmer's High School for Girls upper sixth former outlined her ambitious goal to help chart a successful course for Jamaican women in the relaunched sporting discipline of weightlifting.

“The reason why I choose to pursue this path is because last summer when I went to UWI [The University of the West Indies ] and trained with the football team [I also played on the football team for Wolmer's] and I was like, maybe I could go to the gym and work out and see what would happen if my body would turn for the better, strengthen or I would increase my speed and all those,” she opened up to the Observer.

“So I would go early during the evenings at the gym and then football training and I did that for around a month at UWI and I started to see improvements — physically and mentally — and I was like 'wow'. I was in a whole different state because it was gym then training, gym then training which really took a lot but it was determination to get better so I just blocked out all the pain and just said I am going to do this.”

Kelysia, who will be sitting four Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) subjects — chemistry, geography, entrepreneurship, and Caribbean studies — this term with the hope of pursuing a degree in geology at UWI next school term, advised that she had actually started researching power lifting at first before stumbling on weightlifting.

She found the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) and realised that the Jamaica Weightlifting Federation (JWF) falls under its umbrella and so she decided to give them a call and had been in dialogue with its President Dr Mark Bromfield.

But at the time of the interview with the Observer over a month ago, it was the first time she was making physical contact with the JWF.

But she was of the view that things had progressed very well since contact was made.

“So far it's looking good. I like the fact that he's (Dr Bromfield) really interested in the females coming up in the sport, especially the local-based athletes, because in some sports you don't find a lot of local-based athletes, it more like a lot of overseas-based athletes because they have the facilities and they have the coaches and the training, so when I met him over the phone and he was happy to see a female wanting to do this, it was really good.”

Kelysia and her father met Dr Bromfield and other members of the JWF at the home gymnasium of 89-year-old weightlifting pioneer Leslie Roy Pedler, who has given well over 60 years to help build the sport, which has paraded the Jamaican colours at the summer Olympic Games on four occasions.

Sadly, there has never been a women's programme in the sport and Dr Bromfield, with the help of Kelysia and others, hopes to change that in the near future.

“So far I am just looking to build and see if other young people will come and join as well because teamwork makes the dream at the end of the day. I think that would be good for our country to go out there and represent Jamaica, even if we don't get to the top right away. But it's still an investment. Determination, hard work, and teamwork will get us there at the end of the day,” remarked Kelysia.

Her father appeared pleased with the progress made up to that point when he spoke with the Observer.

“I am glad for her and very proud of her.

“She had called me one day and said she had called this gentleman Mr Bromfield with regard to weightlifting and I said, 'Wow, you think you can manage' and she said 'Yes, daddy, it is an opportunity to go forward', always stressing on the opportunity to go forward, so I said OK, let's see what happens.”

He added: “This afternoon I was at work and Mr Bromfield called and said Molynes Road, Hughenden Avenue, and I said okay, so I went for her and took her to meet Mr Bromfield.

“My daughter is one of those who always try to go the extra mile to make life better, to get opportunities to go forward, and she knows that daddy's pocket is sometimes not as strong, so she ensures that she has her education and along with that she goes three the hard way by doing her research to see where she can head next and how it would help her going forward and she is always thinking about scholarships,” said the beaming father.

And from his early assessment, he was left convinced that she had hit the jackpot.

“It has been good and hard works really paid off. Nothing comes easy and I hope she will reach a far way in her endeavour,” he said.

With the Jamaica Weightlifting Federation being duly registered with the Companies Office of Jamaica on May 2, 2018, and duly recognised and accepted as a member association of the International Weightlifting Federation in November 2019, Dr Bromfield is eager to get the grass roots programmes up and running.

So far Kelysia is joined by Leah McNally, daughter of Coach Steve McNally, and just recently Shadae Green, and the three have been working out diligently.

In fact, Dr Bromfield has stated that Kelysia, now in the middle of her CAPE examinations, doesn't waste an opportunity to work out on days when she has no exams.

The JWF boss was also happy to note that inquiries from prospective athletes are coming in from all over the country, which is a good sign.

“We have a Jamaican-Canadian who is ranked sixth in the world; she lifts for Canada and I have spoken to her dad already and I am going to introduce Kelysia to her so that they can keep in touch and she can motivate Kelysia and once time allows we want to arrange for even an exchange for her to come here with her dad and for Kelysia to go to Canada some times for training, once the space allows it.

“So I am excited, I think she is going to be our first female Olympian in the sport and we will do all we can to encourage and ensure that she has all the support systems so whatever we can do to push, to help and to motivate, we will do.”

Before long Dr Bromfield hopes to introduce gym competitions, as well as high school and collegiate competitions to the programme.

But for Kelysia Williams, all that matters is having the right people around who are going to extract the best out of her.

“To be honest as long as you have good people around you and they are willing to push you and ensure that you be the best at whatever you do and just to get the job done at the end of the day, I don't think anything else matters; as long as you reach somewhere at the end of the day.”