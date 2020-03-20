On the ball

Referees in football have often been recognised for their hard work and dedicated service to the sport over the years, and one can understand why.

Though they have faced public backlash for some of the calls made during games, the passion and commitment to duty displayed by these individuals is exceptional and simply cannot be denied.

Jamaica's Fifa assistant referees Stephanie-Dale Yee Sing and Princess Brown are among the good examples of a profession that the footballing public is not always kind to.

While the world continues to grapple with the novel coronavirus diseases (COVID-19) pandemic, they have kept working in the field with cool heads and calm reflections in this period of uncertainty.

The COVID-19 outbreak has put the sporting world on lockdown with numerous events across the globe being suspended or cancelled, as countries take extreme measures to stem the spread of the virus.

Jamaica has 15 confirmed cases and one death so far.

Yee Sing, who recently returned from the Concacaf Under-20 Women's Championships in Dominican Republic, which acts as a World Cup qualifier, explained the reason behind their decision to keep at it despite the suspension of all Concacaf competitions “until further notice”.

“For us training basically remains the same, and the fact that we are just coming back from competition and everything, I am just trying to get back into that regime because you know with our duties training is routine,” Yee Sing told the Jamaica Observer.

“So the purpose of training is to just maintain fitness and be prepared for any event that might pop up at any point in time. Say for instance this virus passes in two weeks' time, you know I would be physically fit and ready for whatever activities they may call us up for.

“So even though we don't know for sure when it is going to end, we can't wait until the virus evaporates for us to resume training to try and get back in shape, we have to try and maintain some sort of fitness so that if and when we are called upon, we are ready,” she added.

The soft-spoken Yee Sing, who was scheduled to be in Bermuda for a workshop to promote and encourage other females in the Caribbean to join the refereeing, had to pull the plug on the gig due to the outbreak.

“I am not sad about it, but at the same time I am not happy. To be honest, I get more time to prepare myself because when the opportunity came about I was actually in a tournament, so it was hard to prepare myself while in competition.

“So I would only have a week or so to prepare for it after returning home. But I was still putting in the work preparing for the event and it was early this week I was in dialogue with them and we decided to postpone the event,” Yee sing shared.

While doing her own thing, Yee Sing noted that she is still observing protocols and is taking the necessary steps to protect herself and family from contracting the virus.

Meanwhile, Brown, a St Elizabeth native, pointed out that her routine is more low-key.

“I am still in training, but more in my home. It is nothing too intense, but I know we still have to keep active because we are still referees and we have to be mindful of that inspite of this virus because we don't know if and when this thing will blow over and we can't wait until it is too late to start working,” she told the Observer.

“But we also still have to be mindful about the virus and try to stay focused and strong as a nation, and the world at large, because clearly this is no joke. As you can see, this outbreak has impacted a lot of activities, but at the same time, God knows what's best for all of us. So we just have to take the steps to protect ourselves and be safe,” she ended.

Both assistant referees, who created history by officiating in the semi-finals at the Fifa Women's World Cup in France last year, are in line to do duties at the Tokyo Olympics this year which is still scheduled to take place in July.