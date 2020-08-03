Women's T20 Challenge 'very much on': India cricket president
New Delhi, India (AFP) — Indian cricket President Sourav Ganguly yesterday said the women's T20 Challenge was “very much on” after the Indian Premier League (IPL) confirmed the virus-delayed men's tournament would get underway in September.
Last year, a women's T20 Challenge involving three teams was played alongside the cash-rich, globally popular Indian Premier League.
“I can confirm to you that the women's IPL is very much on, and we do have a plan in place for the national team also,” Ganguly told the Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency.
He added that, “We have a plan in place and we will have a camp [before the tournament] for women, I can tell you that.”
President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India did not reveal any potential dates, but another official told PTI it was “likely to be held between November 1-10”.
The IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel told AFP in late July the men's star-studded competition would start on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates, with players possibly having to undergo quarantine.
India's cricket authorities are still awaiting Government approval to hold the event.
The 13th year of the IPL was meant to have started in March but has been repeatedly postponed because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Dates were finally set after the T20 World Cup, which was scheduled to start in Australia in October, was postponed.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy