World Athletics abandons hopes of Chinese Diamond League leg

Paris, France (AFP) — A second Diamond League meeting in China has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, World Athletics announced yesterday.

The event scheduled for October 17 at a venue that had not yet been decided, joins the meeting in Shanghai, which was called off in July, and events in Eugene in Oregon, London, Paris, Rabat and Gateshead in England in being removed from this season's calendar.

The Diamond League, which is sponsored by Chinese multinational Wanda Group, had added a second Chinese meeting to this season's calendar but was unable to fix a host before the virus outbreak.

World Athletics said on its website the new Chinese event would be launched in 2021, when the “Diamond League hopes to return to a full calendar of 15 meetings.”

Meetings in Lausanne, Brussels and Naples are still scheduled and the season is due to end in Doha, on September 25.