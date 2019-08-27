World-class Mellouli, Van Den Berg for Lifespan 5K Open Water Swim Festival

WORLD-CLASS swimmers Oussama “Ous” Mellouli from Tunisia and Daniella Van Den Berg from Aruba will be the headliners at the seventh staging of the 2019 Lifespan 5K Open Water Swim Festival scheduled for James Bond Beach in Oracabessa, St Mary on Sunday.

Action is scheduled to begin at 9:00 am.

The 5K Open Water Swim Festival race will see the male and female swimmers starting together on a time basis.

Meanwhile, Mellouli who competes in freestyle and medley events, is a three-time Olympic medallist, and is also the African record holder. He trains with the University of South Carolina Trojans team.

The Tunisian was the 1500-metres freestyle world champion at the 2009 World Aquatics Championships, with a swimming time of 14:37.28, then the second-best performance of all time.

Mellouli was also a gold medallist in the 1500m freestyle final at the 2008 Olympics held in Beijing, China, and bronze medallist in the 1500-m freestyle at the 2012 Olympics in London, England.

The 35-year-old Tunisian was also the gold medallist in the 10K marathon swim at the 2012 Olympics.

Female swimmer Danielle Van Den Berg from Aruba is an Olympian from the 2012 Youth Olympics, and an 18-and-over champion at the 2018 CCCAN 5K Open Water.

The 28-year-old Van Den Berg is also the national record holder of her native country Aruba, at 400 metres, 800-m freestyle, 200-m butterfly and the 200-m and 400-m individual medley.

Participants are also expected from other Caribbean countries, as well as hosts Jamaica, who should have majority of swimmers competing.

Meanwhile, two of Jamaica's young teenage swimmers Britney Williams and Danielle Mair are also expected to participate in the Lifespan Open Water Swim Festival.

— Gerald Reid