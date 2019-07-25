World Cup experience will benefit Girlz at Pan Am Games, says Carter

Fresh on the heels of their inaugural World Cup experience, the Reggae Girlz will be making another international debut, this time at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.

The games kicks off tomorrow.

Despite not registering a win during their historic appearance in France, the Reggae Girlz were the toast of the World Cup and will be banking on the euphoria of that experience to help to propel them further in Lima.

They have been drawn in a tough group with regional kingpins Mexico, Paraguay and Colombia, and will begin against Mexico on Sunday. They will then face Colombia next Wednesday, July 31, before finishing the first round against Paraguay on Saturday, August 3.

Trudi Carter, who was a member of the World Cup squad in France, is looking forward to the team doing something special at the Pan Am Games, even though she will miss the trip due to a persistent knee injury.

“I am just looking forward to the girls going out there, play our game and hopefully, they can come back home with a medal. As they said, at the Central American and Carribean (CAC) Games we came home with 27 medals, so hopefully this time around we can get 30 or more.”

Carter believes the World Cup experience will prove vital to their quest for a medal in Peru.

“I think the team will benefit a lot because, you know the World Cup, it was our first time going there, playing against girls that play in top-class leagues in Europe.

“So for us to go there (Lima) now with the experience from the World Cup, hopefully, we (Jamaica) can go there and just do our best,” Carter said.

She also said that the girls have been performing well in training, especially that there are no guarantees for starting places.

“The girls are doing really great, they are putting in the work, they are working really hard, because you know it's not easy. As the coach said, nobody's game is safe, so you have to put in the work. If you want to play you have to work,” said the former AS Roma player of the Italian women's league.

Another big miss from the tournament will be the team's leading scorer Khadija Shaw, who took up a contract with Football Club des Girondinis de Bordeaux in France, immediately following the World Cup.

Carter is hoping that the girls will be able to perform well in the absence of the big striker.

“The girls are going to miss Khadija Shaw because she is actually our main player (and) goalscorer, so not having her there, they are going to miss her a lot, but hopefully they can feed off what she did for us at the World Cup qualifiers and look forward to score some more goals without her. The confidence is super high, everybody is excited and just can't wait to play.”

The team departed the island on Tuesday, along with members of the 15 other sporting disciplines that will represent Jamaica at the games.