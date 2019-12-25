Wow Wow set to ignite in Jamaica 2-Y-O Stakes

All that stands in the way of Wow Wow becoming thoroughbred racing's second Two-Year-Old 'Triple Crown' champion in the Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL)-sponsored series, is the distance of one mile (1,600m).

The bay colt bred by Casual Trick out of Sarah Barracuda will begin his bid for supremacy in a field of nine as the odds-on favourite in Thursday's 107th running of the $4-million SVL Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes at Caymanas Park.

Ameth Robles will once again be on board for breeder and owner Michael Bernard and trainer Gary Subratie.

Princess Popstar was the first horse to win all three races in series back in 2013, which was instrumental in her becoming the Horse-of-the-Year.

If Wow Wow does topple rivals today, he would not only become second in the history of the event to win all three races, but the first horse to win the owners' bonus of $1 million. Princess Popstar was ineligible for the $1-million owners' bonus, as she didn't go through the Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association (TOBA) of Jamaica Yearling Sale.

Wow Wow had dominated his juvenile counterparts, racking up seven-consecutive wins since his loss on debut back in June to England's Rose. His last race in the 13th running of the $3.6 million Pick-3 Super Challenge Trophy feature over seven furlongs (1,400m) last month was truly something to behold, as it was another dominant performance, as Wow Wow destroyed rivals by five lengths and completed the distance in a new Stakes record 1:24.4 minutes.

The previous record was jointly owned by Therealstream and Princess Pospster at 1:25.1 minutes, with the Track record being 1:22.4 minutes, held by the mighty Eros.

Wow Wow, the undisputed king of the two-year-old lot, will now run over a mile for the first time, but based on his easy victories, the distance should not be an issue, as he looks set for another walk in the park.

The Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes, a Futurity event, is the third race on the card with a post time of 1:30 pm. First race is at 12:30 pm.

The race is truly on for second place though and outgoing champion trainer Wayne DaCosta looks all set to take up that spot. He saddles My Time Now, Fearless Champion, Tomohawk, and Dejae's Boy.

My Time Now is the only runner here to win over a mile in 1:42.3 minutes, which suggests that he is of good ability, but facing the best of the two-year-old crop, he can only hope for a minor placing.

Fearless Champion, though, seems the best choice for the exacta spot. He came on late to finish second behind Wow Wow in the Pick-3 Super Challenge Trophy in late November and the increase in the journey should be more to his liking.

Tomohawk was expected to do much better than his sixth-place finish in the recent Pick-3 Super Challenge Trophy. He seems to prefer going longer and with this race a furlong more than the Pick-3, expect this bay colt to earn a higher place.

Dejae's Boy, on the other hand, is in the race to try and keep Wow Wow honest on the front end for his stablemates to do their thing in deep stretch.

Another runner that could contest for second spot is the Richard Azan-trained Nipster. He tried to test Wow Wow in the Pick-3 Super Challenge Trophy and faltered into third spot. However, a more patient ride could see Nipster taking that second place here.

The others — Money Monster, Sencity, and XY Soul — can also hit the board, as they too possess some ability.