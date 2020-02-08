Wow Wow to make smashing seasonal debut

The Gary Subratie-conditioned Wow Wow with eight-consecutive victories under his belt, makes his seasonal debut at Caymanas Park today.

Bred and owned by Michael Bernard, Wow Wow faces five rivals in what is expected to be an easy assignment in the $1.8 million Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission/TOBA Yearling Sales Racing Series #2 over six-and-a-half furlongs (1,300m).

Wow Wow, by Casual Trick – Sarah Barracuda, is very special and that is beyond any doubt as he exhibits class, and every time he enters the racetrack to compete, there is a strong feeling among racing fans that an extraordinary performance is forthcoming. All of his eight wins in 2019 — which included all three races in the Supreme Ventures Limited-sponsored Two-Year-Old Triple Crown series — were very easy and without challenge and are real examples of the qualities of this far-striding bay colt.

The undisputed champion two-year-old of 2019, Wow Wow is versatile and packs an abundance of talent, making him the automatic odds-on winter book favourite for the upcoming Classics. This high-priced trophy race should add another tick in the win column for Wow Wow with the best wager in this race being finding the second-place finisher for the exacta.

Recent winners Another Affair and She's A Hit along with Olde Wharf should find the going rough here as they are expected to have little impact on the outcome of the race, while Nipster and Sencity are the likely candidates for second money.

Nipster, also bred and owned by Bernard, is a very capable sort who has been doing fairly well in his races. He has been showing up at exercise and should be the main contender for second place. He is trained by Richard Azan.

The Anthony Nunes-trained Sencity showed some worth last week when releasing the maiden tag going one mile (1,600m). Sencity should not have a problem at this distance and could get into the exacta position.

The native-bred three-year-old Restricted Stakes (Graded) is the second event on the 11-race programme with a post time of 12:15 pm. First race is at 11:30 am.

Ones to watch

Race 1) Hologram Shadow/Boss Izzy/Sweet Destiny

Race 2) Wow Wow/Nipster/Sencity

Race 3) Azaria/Nuclear Dan Dada/Adoring Lady

Race 4) Ratio/Lambana/Caloosa

Race 5) Super Stunner/Miss Hazel/Top Gear

Race 6) Schlesinger/Raw Liquid/Lalala Bamba

Race 7) God of Love/Patriarch/Bold Aflair

Race 8) Halls of Justice/Mr LFCH/Diamond League

Race 9) My Classic Girl/Just An Illusion/Loose Ball

Race 10) Sendamessagetomama/Miss Linda Wray/My Mom Juss

Race 11) Duke/Latapy/King Tavari