Wow Wow to continue remarkable streak with 2000 Guineas triumph

The build-up and preparation for Classic glory is done and dusted and last season's top two-year-old Wow Wow is set to create a rather unique and inimitable record with victory in the 2000 Guineas at Caymanas Park today.

With 10 wins from 11 career starts, history is going to record that Wow Wow is the first-ever local thoroughbred — and based on preliminary checks — the first anywhere in the world to enter a Classic race as a non-winner of 11 races.

Ian Parsard's Mahogany, who is expected to be the main competitor of the Gary Subratie-conditioned Wow Wow in the one mile (1,600 metres) event, is next in the win column with four.

That said, there is no denying that the battle on paper in the Futurity contest for three-year-old colts and geldings will be for the minor placing, given the fact that Wow Wow has already swept aside several of his 11 rivals with relative ease last season, producing some of the most visually impressive performances we have seen by a two-year-old over the years.

But while Wow Wow will quite rightly command all the attention, racing is an uncertain endeavour and come the day of reckoning, the race still has to be run.

The Jamaica 2000 Guineas, slated as the final event on the 10-race card, is scheduled to go to post at 5:50 pm. First post is 12:10 pm.

Having ticked every conceivable box his name already etched in the rank of the special ones, Wow Wow further signalled his readiness for the big event with an easy 1:19.1-clocking for six furlongs in the week.

On July 5, 2020, Wow Wow raced for the first time against older horses and put them away with aplomb, recording a smart 1:18.3 for 6 ½ furlongs with Robert Halledeen astride.

With that run being a prep run for today's event, it will take a rather brave punter to bet against Wow Wow extending his remarkable winning streak.

Subratie's other runners — Nipster, Rum With Me and Olde Wharf — are all expected to give a creditable account being their classy stable companion.

After losing his first two races, Mahogany responded by winning his next four in impressive fashion. During his progression, Mahogany has displayed his versatility and distinct class, which sparked debates about today's clash.

While Mahogany's February 16, 2020 victory over 7 ½ furlongs in 1:31.2 was particularly inspiring, he faces his most formidable task to date, and his future will be defined even if he does not win.

His six-furlong work on the same day as Wow Wow was a 1:23.0 in sloppy conditions and he will no doubt keep the favourite honest throughout.

The other Parsard trainee, Double Crown, to be partnered with Omar Walker, is an exciting entry in the event. He has raced three times recording victories on two occasions.

Double Crown's final prep race over 7 ½ furlongs for this Classic was on July 5 when he finished 1 1/4 lengths behind Nipster. Both Double Crown and Nipster meet on exact terms except for the 1 ¼ lengths, but the extra half a furlong is going to suit Double Crown. Double Crown is a springer in the market but again his battle should be for second or third.

Phillip Elliott's Green Gold Rush and Tomohawk, from the barns of the decorated Wayne DaCosta, are also expected to give off trying efforts.

Ones to Watch

Race 1) Nyoka Classic/Lightening McQueen/Justsaytheword

Race 2) In The Blood/Nez Perce/Eleadontplay/Hard Working Man

Race 3) Key Witness/Night Light/Innovator/Eddie's Princess

Race 4) Kingswood/Isinbayeva/Ridewiththemob/Tradition

Race 5) Rundazzle/Shauna Cruise/El Cliente/Dallas

Race 6) Celebration/Unknown Soldier/Jensuneera Steel/Adwa

Race 7) Big Bang/Tricky One/Roy Rodgers/Fresh Cash

Race 8) Enuffisenuff/Nevada/Heiroffire/Sir Kel/Custer

Race 9) Ratio/Whatever /Golden Emperor/Shesayyes

Race 10) Wow Wow/Mahogany/Nipster/ Double Crown