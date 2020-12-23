Wow Wow to make winning return in Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance event

After a disappointing end to his Classic campaign over a month ago, the Gary Subratie-conditioned Wow Wow returns from a much-needed break to take on 10 rivals in a three-year-old and upwards Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance event over five furlongs (1,000 metres) straight at Caymanas Park today.

The highly anticipated return of this talented colt is expected to overshadow the two trophy races — The Leslie McRae Memorial and The Joshua Morrison Memorial — on the nine-race midweek programme.

First post is noon.

On another note, the nail-biting battle between Dane Nelson and Anthony Thomas for the jockeys' championship should also spark some intrigue with only two race meets to come on Saturday and Sunday after today's offering.

Thomas continues to occupy pole position on 84 wins with Nelson one behind on 83, and both will be aboard England's Rose and Prince Charles for rival trainers Wayne DaCosta and Anthony Nunes, respectively, in the $1-million Overnight Allowance contest where they will be aiming to upstage Wow Wow.

But doing so will be no easy feat, as Wow Wow is well rested after his hard Classic campaign, where he won the 2000 Guineas and placed second in the St Leger before his worst career performance — a sixth-place finish in the Jamaica Derby.

Not only is Wow Wow fresh, but he has also been tuned to the minute for his re-entry into competitive racing and will take some beating over this galloping course, despite allowing weight all round.

Wow Wow is reunited with jockey Ameth Robles who rode him to eight of his first nine victories. The only problem facing Wow Wow is the number one draw.

England's Rose demonstrated speed and class when dismantling a field by 11 lengths in the SVREL Sprint on October 31 over six furlongs (1,200m) with apprentice Oshane Nugent in the saddle. She returned at the same distance on November 29 with Thomas astride and was expected to repeat, but finished down the track instead.

England's Rose is beset by health issues and it is difficult to assess which England's Rose will turn up on any given day, but if all is well then a good run can be expected from the filly.

The form line of Prince Charles does not suggest that he is in a winning frame of mind, as he has been struggling in recent times. But this gelding is capable enough to win, and the fact that Nelson has hopped off the other Nunes entrant Universal Boss to partner Prince Charles should be noted.

Much more was expected of Universal Boss in his last two outings, but he could only manage third-place finishes after missing the break.

Having the benefits from the preferred outside draw, Universal Boss, who now has Omar Walker aboard, should prove a lot more competitive here, but whether or not his eight-race winless run will be broken, is left to be seen.

Another one of worth is Peter McMaster's Princess Emanuelle, who signalled a return to form on November 29 when finishing second behind Duke at six furlongs.

Princess Emanuelle will relish this quick gallop, but was beaten by Universal Boss at the same distance on July 20.

The two meet again with little to choose between them, but the presence of the in-form Dane Dawkins in the saddle means Princess Emanuelle is assured of stronger handling and should make her presence felt under the stand fence in the closing stages.

An honest effort can be expected from Dunrobin, who showed on last that he is slowly getting his act back together, while Anaso, Capturemyship, Coco Chanel, Sea Swan and Contractor are mere spectators here.

Meanwhile, the three-year-old maiden condition contest for the Leslie McRae Memorial trophy is the curtain-raiser on the card and should be decided between Above Hall Links, Cup a Soup, Purposely and Kay Boy over five and a half furlongs (1,100m).

The Joshua Morrison Memorial Cup to be contested over seven and a half furlongs (1,500m) by four-year-olds and upwards non-winners of two races has Sea Cruise, Cruzinn Jed, Bold Smile and Nuclear Emma, among the main contenders.

Ones to Watch

Race 1) Above Hall Links/Cup a Soup/Purposely/Kay Boy

Race 2) Stanislaus/Storm Born/Buckaluck/Dee Danger

Race 3) Talented Tony K/Just Trick Me/Sharp Skirt/Papa Albert

Race 4) Cohete Del Exito/Alexa's Star/Luminous Power/Pure Heart/Quora

Race 5) Leo/Moneyman/Action Ann/Sir John

Race 6) Sea Cruise/Cruzinn Jed/Bold Smile/Nuclear Emma

Race 7) Superluminal/Hover Craft/Blood Song/Lightening McQueen

Race 8) Oneofakind/Double Crown/Awesome Treasure/Kholbear

Race 9) Wow Wow/England's Rose/Prince Charles/Universal Boss/Princess Emanuelle