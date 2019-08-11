Wright on target with season-best 65.13m at Belgium meet

Jamaica could have a full complement of male discus throwers at the International Association of Athletic Federation (IAAF )World Championships to be held in Doha, Qatar, later this year after two-time national champion Chad Wright threw a season's best 65.13m to win the event at a meet held in Belgium yesterday.

Wright, who won the National Collegiate Athletic association (NCAA) Division One outdoors title in 2012 while attending the University of Nebraska, achieved the 65.00m qualifying mark after placing third at the Jamaica Athletics Administration Association JAAA/Supreme Ventures National Championships in late June.

Another Jamaican Basil Bingham was second at the meet in Belgium yesterday, with a best mark of 59.01m.

Traves Smikle had won the National Championships, upsetting world number two ranked Fedrick Dacres, both of whom had already achieved the qualifying standard.

Wright, who improved dramatically on the previous season best 62.65m that he had thrown earlier last week at another meet in Belgium, told the Jamaica Observer that his effort “gives me great joy”.

“I've been in the hunt to better my marks to be more competitive against the world-class throwers like Dacres and Smikle, just to name a few,” said Wright.

The Commonwealth Games finalist, whose personal best 65.47m was set last year at a meeting in Luxembourg, missed qualifying for the Olympic Games in Rio in 2016, as his best mark was made just weeks before the qualifying period started.

— Paul Reid