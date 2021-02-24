Xuxa Peart crowned women's 400m champion

Former Holmwood Technical athlete Xuxa Peart of Indiana Tech was on Sunday crowned the women's 400m champion at the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletics Conference (WHAC) Indoor Track and Field Championships in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) at Alksnis Athletics & Recreation Building in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Peart was one of two Jamaicans on the Indiana Tech team that scored a record 267.33 points to win the female section adding to the men's programme that won its ninth consecutive crown.

Former Mt Alvernia High sprinter Soyinne Greynion was second in the 60m and fourth in the 200m at the two-day championships.

Peart ran 57.78 seconds to win the 400m, beating Morgan Luedy of Cornerstone College-58.02 seconds and Destiny McGrady (58.71 seconds), also of Indiana Tech.

Greynion, a freshman, ran 7.66 seconds for the silver medal in the 60m as Indiana Tech runners filled the first six slots in the event with Sha'londa Terry winning with 7.63 seconds.

She was fourth in the 200m with 25.85 seconds, which was also won by Terry in 25-01 seconds.

Meanwhile, at the NCAA Conference USA Indoor Championships held at the Birmingham CrossPlex Saturday and Sunday, former St Jago High athlete Danielle Spence of the University of Texas-San Antonio, was second in the triple jump with 12.95m.

Earlier, she was 11th in the long jump with 5.53m, while former Hydel High runner, Shanique Masters of Louisiana Tech, was 14th in the women's 800m in 2 minutes 19.70 seconds.

— Paul Reid