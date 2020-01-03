Yankees pitcher German banned 81 games for domestic violence

NEW YORK, United States (AFP) — New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German was suspended 81 games, half a season, by Major League Baseball yesterday, after being found to have violated the league's domestic violence policy.

The 27-year-old Dominican right-hander of Haitian descent, who went 18-4 for the Yankees last year, was involved in an alleged incident with a woman last September and missed the final 18 games of the season and play-offs, with New York losing to Houston in last year's American League Championship Series.

That would mean German will miss the Yankees' first 63 games of the 2020 season, delaying his debut until June.

“My office has completed its investigation into the allegations that Domingo German violated MLB's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.

“Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr German violated our policy and that discipline is appropriate.”

German has agreed not to appeal the decision, according to MLB, which said he has agreed to make a contribution to the Sanctuary for Families, a New York-based organisation dedicated to helping domestic abuse victims.

He will also participate in a confidental treatment and evaluation programme.

German has pitched in parts of the past three seasons for the Yankees, with a career record of 20-11 and 271 strikeouts as well as a 3.85 earned-run average.