Jamaica's World Championship triple jump silver medallist Shanieka Ricketts could not contain her joy after governing body World Athletics reinstated her pet event to the lucrative Wanda Diamond League series for the year 2021.

Following a planned reduction in the number of disciplines in 2020, the series returns to a full programme of 32 disciplines in 2021. The triple jump, the discus, the 200m, the 3000m steeplechase and the 5000m have been reinstated.

“The news that my event was reinstated in the Diamond League brought me great joy. It is something that I prayed and hoped for, and I honestly can't wait to perform on the Diamond League circuit next year,” said Ricketts.

The 28-year-old has emerged as one of Jamaica's premier triple jumper after capturing silver at the 2019 World Championship in Doha, with a personal best of 14.92m.

The Diamond League, with a total prize money of US$7 million (approximately J$1 billion), will be awarded in the course of the Diamond League.

In November 2019, the governing body announced that they would reduce the number of disciplines in the Diamond League series, the triple jump numbered among them.

“I was devastated, as I know the negative impact that the decision would have on me financially. And to know that there is nothing I could do personally to influence the decision, made it even more unbearable,” said Ricketts.

The season begins in May 2021 and concludes in September with 13 meetings in 12 countries across four continents leading up to a two-day finale in Zurich, Switzerland. Athletes will compete in 32 disciplines.

Meanwhile Ricketts — who won the Diamond League trophy in 2019 and is the 2018 North American, Central American and Caribbean Championships (NACAC) champion — is eagerly looking forward to next season and the postponed Olympic Games.

Despite the setback caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, Ricketts is still going full throttle with her preparations for the 2021 season.

“Training has been going great so far. To be in good health and to have access to training facilities are a blessing at this time,” she Ricketts.

“I am internally motivated, so what is happening around me does not affect me. I understand that things will not always go the way I wish for it to be, so being creative and flexible in this pandemic is paramount to achieving success,” she explained.

If Ricketts is to strike gold next year, she will have to overcome the outstanding Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela who just won the 2020 Female World Athletics Athlete of the Year award following her indoor world record leap of 15.43m back in February.

“Rojas deserves the World Athlete of the Year title, with the outstanding year she had, which saw her breaking the world indoor triple jump record,” Ricketts pointed out.