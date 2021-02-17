Young delights in record run for Texas A&M

Charokee Young was a member of the Texas A&M quartet that put in a stunning performance to set a new indoor 4x400m collegiate record of 3:26.27 minutes at the Tyson Invitational at the Randal Tyson Track Center on Saturday.

Running with Jania Martin, Syaira Richardson and Athing Mu, Young, who ran the third leg, received the baton in second place before handing over in first to the outstanding Mu, who ensured that they broke the four-year-old record that was held by USC.

Young had the second fastest split of the quartet with 51.12 seconds, bettered only by Mu's 50.27 seconds as they ran an indoor world lead and the ninth fastest time in world history.

According to Young, the record was the aim for her team heading into the event on Saturday.

“Well, I would say that it was our main aim to go for the record, because we have four quality girls who could pull it off and we did just that. We all went out there and gave it our all, because we came with the aim of going for the record.”

The former Hydel High School track star said that her many relay experiences while running in Jamaica have helped her in her collegiate career.

“I got a lot of experience over the years running relays in Jamaica.”

Young was gushing after the performance which she described as a “big deal”.

“I am really excited and happy because we got the record and that's a big deal.”

She admitted that running indoors has required some getting used to, but she has enjoyed that particular challenge as well.

“I had to adapt to it mentally because it's a part of my season and I feel like performing well indoor sets you up for a good outdoor season as well.”

Young has been having a stellar season so far and ran the fifth best time in school history over 400m when she clocked 51.93s seconds at the Charlie Thomas Invitational just over a week ago.

But even as the Big 10 nears, Young is pacing herself and moderating her expectations with the aim of running new personal bests whenever she can.