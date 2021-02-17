Young delights in record run for Texas A&M
Charokee Young was a member of the Texas A&M quartet that put in a stunning performance to set a new indoor 4x400m collegiate record of 3:26.27 minutes at the Tyson Invitational at the Randal Tyson Track Center on Saturday.
Running with Jania Martin, Syaira Richardson and Athing Mu, Young, who ran the third leg, received the baton in second place before handing over in first to the outstanding Mu, who ensured that they broke the four-year-old record that was held by USC.
Young had the second fastest split of the quartet with 51.12 seconds, bettered only by Mu's 50.27 seconds as they ran an indoor world lead and the ninth fastest time in world history.
According to Young, the record was the aim for her team heading into the event on Saturday.
“Well, I would say that it was our main aim to go for the record, because we have four quality girls who could pull it off and we did just that. We all went out there and gave it our all, because we came with the aim of going for the record.”
The former Hydel High School track star said that her many relay experiences while running in Jamaica have helped her in her collegiate career.
“I got a lot of experience over the years running relays in Jamaica.”
Young was gushing after the performance which she described as a “big deal”.
“I am really excited and happy because we got the record and that's a big deal.”
She admitted that running indoors has required some getting used to, but she has enjoyed that particular challenge as well.
“I had to adapt to it mentally because it's a part of my season and I feel like performing well indoor sets you up for a good outdoor season as well.”
Young has been having a stellar season so far and ran the fifth best time in school history over 400m when she clocked 51.93s seconds at the Charlie Thomas Invitational just over a week ago.
But even as the Big 10 nears, Young is pacing herself and moderating her expectations with the aim of running new personal bests whenever she can.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy