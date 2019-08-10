Young Girlz complete sweep of CFU Challenge Series

Jamaica finished tops in the Caribbean Football Union Girls' Under-14 Challenge Series after defeating Bermuda 6-1 in their final-round contest at the UWI-JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence yesterday.

Having defeated Martinique 3-2 and the more technically sound Dominican Republic 4-2, Jamaica were always expected to make light work of Bermuda, and that they did with six players getting on the score sheet in the 70-minute affair.

The win saw the Jamaicans end with maximum nine points ahead of Dominican Republic, who earlier got by Martinique 2-0 to end with six points. Bermuda ended third on three points with Martinique ending pointless.

Jamaica wasted little time in establishing their dominance in yesterday's encounter, breaking the deadlock in the sixth minute through Tyesha Nelson.

The wily Tiny Seaton put Jamaica 2-0 up with a tidy finish in the 23rd minute, but Katherine Bean pulled one back in the 34th to keep Bermuda alive at the break.

However, those hopes were dashed 13 minutes on the resumption when Dannique Wilson made no mistake on her second attempt at goal, after the first came back off the left upright.

Atkinson, who was one of several substitutes on for Jamaica, then registered her fifth goal of the series, finishing a right-sided cross from Seaton in the 56th minute.

The scoreline became 5-1 on the hour mark when Seaton played in another delightful cross for Akelia Johnson to head past the hapless Samantha Davies in goal for Bermuda.

And defender Janiel Mignott completed the rout from a break in time added.

Head Coach Dexter Gillmore was again pleased with the overall effort of the team and is hopeful that more will be done to enhance their development.

“I thought they did a good job, considering where they are coming from and the short time they have gelled as a group. Our best part of the game, as you saw again today, was that we have really good attacking girls; they are smart and creative and love to do what they do.

“So overall I am quite pleased about what's happening for this group, but now the fight begins again because it's a question of what will we do with them from here on,” the Canadian-based coach reasoned before adding a few suggestions.

“I would like to see them back to training every week and maybe go abroad at least three times for a tournament of some kind — whether in the United States, Europe or even Canada — just to keep that experience going for them.

“At their age they are fantastic footballers; it's just that we have to recognise it and recognise their value, and put our time and effort into it. So hopefully in the next couple of months this can all manifest and we will see something happen again,” Gilmore told journalists.

Teams: Jamaica — Chelsea Williams, Shakira Richards (Janiel Mignott 36th), Tashoy Dennis (Kiona Tuloach 36th), Tiny Seaton, Akelia Johnson, Gabrielle McKoy, Zory Thomas (Gabrielle Bryan 42nd), Doneisha Davis, Tyesha Nelson (Dannique Wilson 42nd), Akayla Walters (Lillian Clarke 36th), Cardelia Nesbeth (Natoya Atkinson 42nd)

Subs not used: none

Booked: none

Bermuda — Samantha Davies, Jahde Simmons, Kenshae Richardson, Jahni Simmons, Katherine Bean, Azra Shakir, K'Ziyah Gibbons, Keara Dill (Samiyah Burgess 42nd), Cameryn Lines (Shye Blair-Paynter 52nd), Christia Lugo-Elibox (Zorena Anderson 52nd), Sarai Richardson

Subs not used: Samara Darrell, Alae Smith, Katelyn Medeiros, Zorena Anderson

Booked: none

Referee: Shandor Wilkinson (St Kitts & Nevis)

Assistant referees: Tyra Wilkinson (St Kitts & Nevis); Jaselle Louison (Barbados)

Fourth official: Judith Ambroise (Haiti)

Match commissary: Egbert Lacle (Aruba)