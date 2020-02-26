Young Girlz face Canada for group honours at Concacaf U-20 Championship

Jamaica's young Reggae Girlz will seek to confirm top honours when they face powerhouse Canada in what should be a hard-fought Group E clash in the Concacaf Women's Under-20 Championship in Dominican Republic today.

The feature contest at Estadio Panamericano in San Cristobal is scheduled for 3:00 pm Jamaica time, after Guatemala square off against El Salvador in the 12:00 pm curtain-raiser.

Following a come-from-behind 4-4 stalemate with Guatemala and a comfortable 4-1 win over El Salvador, Jamaica currently head the standings on four points, same as Canada, but with a plus-three goal difference compared to Canada's plus-two. Guatemala are third on two points.

All three teams are in with an opportunity to claim the top spot, as a number of possibilities exist.

Should Jamaica win, they would easily win the group, but a draw would pave the way for Guatemala to overtake, providing they beat El Salvador by four clear goals or more.

However, all that would be nullified if Canada, who are heavy favourites, defeat the young Reggae Girlz.

Captain Jody Brown and Marlee Fray with three goals each are again expected to lead Jamaica's attacking strike force alongside Chantelle Parker.

Winning the group would see Jamaica facing one of the four qualifiers — Bermuda, St Lucia, Grenada, or Barbados — in the knockout stage.

Meanwhile, 2018 beaten finalists United States lead Group C on six points, three ahead of Dominican Republic and Cuba, while Honduras are pointless.

Defending champions Mexico head Group D on six points with a slightly better goal difference over Guyana, also on six points, with Nicaragua and Puerto Rico yet to gain a point.

Haiti, on six points, lead Group F, also on goal difference over Trinidad and Tobago, on six points, while Cayman Islands and St Kitts and Nevis are without a point.

After round-robin play, the top-three teams in each group will advance to the knockout stage.

The March 8 finalists and the third-place play-off winner will qualify for the World Cup to be hosted by Costa Rica and Panama.