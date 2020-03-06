Young Girlz look ahead despite coming up short in World Cup qualifiers

While picking up the pieces of another shattered Fifa Under-20 Women's World Cup dream with his young Reggae G irlz, Head Coach Xavier Gilbert is looking at the bright side, while remaining totally in tune with reality.

Though disappointed with the young Reggae Girlz's elimination from the Concacaf Women's Under-20 Championship, Gilbert believes the future is bright for his players, but in the same breath, reiterated the need for increased funding to enhance the country's football, particularly the youth programmes.

The tactician argued that it is only on this basis that the national teams will be more competitive at the various tournaments, as greater financial support would eventually translate to more practice games and pre-tournament camps.

Despite another inadequate preparation period for the World Cup qualifying tournament in the Dominican Republic, Gilbert's team registered three wins, a draw and a 1-2 loss to the host nation in Wednesday's quarter-final, which sent them packing.

Captain Jody Brown accounted for nine of Jamaica's 21 goals, with Marlee Fray (five), Lacey-Ann Murray (three), Chantelle Parker (two) and Sydoney Clarke (two) also getting on the score sheet. They conceded nine goals.

“We didn't achieve what we came here to, but we learnt a lot from this campaign. I feel like these players evolved and I feel like our country's football is improving and we just have to keep building on it.

“We have eight players here who will be eligible for the next Under-20 cycle and some of them can definitely make the transition to the senior team. So, like I said, we have a solid base on which we can build, not only the next Under-20 cycle, but also the senior women's team,” Gilbert told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

“So it's just for them to play more competitive games and have camps on a regular basis, but the reality is that it is very expensive and so we have to get some serious sponsorship for the development of our youth teams and programmes. It is an extremely difficult burden and an expensive venture for the Jamaica Football Federation to carry alone, so we need solid sponsorship to ensure growth and development,” he added.

That said, Gilbert lauded his team, which was missing five key players, for the way they went about business, prior to falling at the quarter-final hurdle where they were outdone by a gutsy Dominican Republic team.

The Girlz, who were favoured to at least make the semi-finals, were unable to turn their roar into result, as goals from Kristina Garcia (35th) and Mia Asenjo (74th) broke their hearts despite a 37th-minute strike from Brown.

They had earlier come from three goals down to draw 4-4 with Guatemala, before defeating El Salvador 4-1, powerhouse Canada 3-1 and Bermuda 9-1 in what was a stellar unbeaten run at that point.

“Naturally, disappointed that we didn't advance. However, I have to commend the young ladies for the way they fought right throughout the tournament and the way they executed in most cases.

“There is no hiding from that our quarter-final performance wasn't the best. I think yesterday [Wednesday] was just unfortunate, one of those tough days where we just didn't click as we normally do. But we are still proud of the way they acquitted themselves because they came here and they put it all on the line,” Gilbert noted.

Optimism still looms in the mind of the decorated women's coach that one of Jamaica's female youth teams will in the near future join their senior counterparts in securing historic World Cup qualification.

However, that, he said, will be solely based on whether or not the plea for more financial support is heeded to.

“Our youth programmes have some intriguing young talents coming through the pipeline, but again, in order for them to have an opportunity to excel at the highest level and defeat top teams consistently, will require more resources.

“So once we get the necessary financial assistance to get players together both in camps and games on a regular basis, then I have no doubt that Jamaica will one day watch a young Reggae Girlz team at a World Cup,” Gilbert ended.

Jamaica's Under-17 female team to be led by Hubert Busby, who was advisor to Gilbert, will commence their qualifiers later this month.