Young, Seales named in tournament team

POTCHEFSTROOM, South Africa (CMC) — West Indies stars Nyeem Young and Jayden Seales have been named in the ICC's Under-19 World Cup team of the tournament.

Young, a fast-bowling all-rounder, starred in the group stage with two half-centuries and a five-wicket haul, finishing the tournament with 140 runs and eight wickets.

Seales, meanwhile, was one of the most impressive seamers on show during the tournament, claiming 10 wickets at an average of 18 runs apiece.

Akbar Ali, who led Bangladesh to victory over favourites India in Sunday's final, has been named captain of the 12-man squad which includes players from six different nations.

Bangladesh and India both boast three representatives on the team.

In announcing Young, the ICC said West Indies “seem to have unearthed a future star all-rounder”.

“He underlined his credentials straight from the off, making 61 with the bat to top-score in his side's group-stage opener against Australia before taking five for 45 to beat England next time out — becoming the first West Indian to take a five-for and make a half-century in an U19 match,” the ICC said.

Of Seales, the organisers noted that he “staked his claim as one of the side's best up-and-coming fast bowlers as he looks to join a prestigious tradition”.

Former West Indies fast bowler, Ian Bishop, now a well-respected television commentator, was among a five-man panel choosing the team of the tournament.

SQUAD – Akbar Ali (Bangladesh) — captain, Yashasvi Jaiswal (India), Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan), Ravindu Rasantha (Sri Lanka), Mahmudul Hasan Joy (Bangladesh), Shahadat Hossain (Bangladesh), Nyeem Young (West Indies), Shafiqullah Ghafari (Afghanistan), Ravi Bishnoi (India), Kartik Tyagi (India), Jayden Seales (West Indies) Akil Kumar (Canada) — 12th man