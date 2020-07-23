Young swimmers delight in chance to return to the pool

After months of waiting the National Aquatic Centre (NAC) will reopen its pools for the resumption of swim training for swimmers.

The facility will reopen today in a phased manner, beginning with the national representative swimmers then the swim clubs as Jamaica lifts restrictions associated with COVID-19.

With the need for swimmers to return to the water pressing, it was proposed that pools be reopened under strict guidelines.

The NAC was ordered closed by the Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports Olivia “Babsy” Grange on March 13, 2020, following the closure of schools' and rising number of positive cases of the novel coronavirus. These pool closures were seen worldwide as the globe struggled to come to grips with the rapid spread of the virus.

The Aquatic Sports Association of Jamaica (ASAJ), which operates the NAC for Independence Parks Limited (IPL), received the instrument of approval from the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) last week. This came after an inspection of the facility was carried out by MOHW personnel to ensure that the necessary signage and protocols were put in place to ensure the safety of swimmers and staff at the facility.

Swimming will become only the second sport to be allowed to return after Olympian athletes were given special privilege to train using the Stadium East track facility.

The International Swimming Federation (FINA) and the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) have both reported that there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread to humans through the use of swimming pools. The chlorine and other chemical in a properly treated swimming pool make the virus inactive.

Zaneta Alvaranga of Kaizen Swim Club, said: “I really missed swimming and I can't remember a time that I have not been swimming for such a long time. I am just so really excited to be returning to the pool.”

“It's really hard not swimming and staying motivated so I have to constantly remind myself of my goals and think of the fun I have had swimming. I also talk daily with my friend Meeka Olivierre (Grenadian swimmer) who is also out of the pool and we both motivate each other and can't wait to meet at the next regional competition,” Alvaranga added..

Daniel Mair could not contain his excitement at the prospects of returning to the pool.

“I think it's great. I am very excited and people are excited to swim in a pool again. I think that as long as everything is safe and everyone respects the rules everything will work out just fine,” he said.

The pool lanes will be restricted to as little as five swimmers per lane unlike previously seen withh 20-plus swimmers in a lane and the use of changing rooms discouraged. Swimmers are required to arrive in their training suits and depart immediately after training without gathering.

In promoting behaviours that prevent the spread of COVID-19, the pool operators will consider all strategies to encourage healthy hygiene, including: Hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette will be encouraged for all staff and swimmers to for the washing of hands often and cover their coughs and sneezes.

There is also a “no mask, no entry” policy in place and all pool users are again encouraged to use face coverings where feasible. Face coverings are most essential in times when swimmers are not in the water.

— Dwayne Richards