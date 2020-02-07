Youth to benefit from St Andrew East Rural football tryouts

St Andrew East Rural candidate, the People's National Party's Joan Gordon-Webley, will be hosting the second annual youth football agility and skills tryouts tomorrow at Savage Pen field, Gordon Town, and on Sunday at the Bull Bay field, in Eight Miles.

Each day's event will begin promptly at 9:oo am and ends at 5:00 pm.

The programme is geared towards the development of youth between ages six and 16 from the communities of Harbour View, Dallas, Bull Bay, Mavis Bank, Kintyre, and Gordon Town.

The aim is to target young girls and boys who have an interest in the sport. Emphasis will also be placed on team-building and self-development while learning the different techniques of the game. The programme will run during the month of February through to June 2020. The final phase in July will see 20 teams showing their football agility and skills in a tournament for the divisional titles and the Joan Gordon-Webley Scholarship.

Participants will be awarded for their achievements at the end of the tournament.