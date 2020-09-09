Zouks annihilate Guyana to reach first final

An inspired St Lucia Zouks skittled perennial finalists Guyana Amazon Warriors for the second lowest team total in Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) history and blazed to victory in just 27 balls to complete one of the most dominant performances in T20 history.

In doing so they booked their place against the Trinbago Knight Riders in Thursday's final, the first in the St Lucia franchise's history.

Zouks Captain Daren Sammy put the Amazon Warriors in, but even he could not have seen this coming. Brandon King toe-ended to keeper Andre Fletcher and Shimron Hetmyer inexplicably left his first ball to let it crash into off-stump. Nicholas Pooran denied Scott Kuggeleijn a hat-trick, but only a single and a wide followed, and Mohammad Nabi followed up with a maiden to leave the Amazon Warriors 2-2 after two overs.

Pooran immediately counter-attacked, slashing Kuggeleijn over the slips then dismissively driving him down the ground for back-to-back fours, but he fell trying to loft Nabi down the ground thanks to a wonderful catch by Mark Deyal diving forward from long-off. Chandrapaul Hemraj and Ross Taylor cautiously played out the rest of the Powerplay, at which point the Amazon Warriors were 21-3.

Taylor fell lbw essaying his favoured sweep off Roston Chase as the Warriors reached the halfway mark at 42-5.

With spin so dominant, Sammy went to Deyal who answered the call emphatically with two wickets in two balls — Hemraj inside-edged onto his stumps via his pad, and Romario Shepherd first ball pushed a simple catch back to the bowler.

Fletcher showed sharp glovework to stump Kevin Sinclair off Zahir, and even sharper moves in celebration, and the Amazon Warriors' ignominious innings ended next ball as Rakheem Cornwall plunged forward to take a sharp slip catch off Imran Tahir. All six Zouks bowlers had taken a wicket, and the innings had lasted just 13.4 overs.

Cornwall showed that a low target wasn't going to temper his belligerent instincts, launching two Hero Maximums in Green's first over, whipping Tahir for four through short fine leg and nearly breaking the stumps at the non-striker's end with a straight drive. Deyal hit fours off each of his first two deliveries, and the Zouks were almost halfway to their target after two overs.