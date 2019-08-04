Dear Orchid Doc

This week SO Gardening looks at some frequently asked questions about the care of orchids.

Where in the house can orchids grow?

South- and east-facing windows work best for orchids. West windows can be too hot in the afternoon and north-facing ones are usually too dark. A sheer curtain will cast light shade. Too much direct light causes leaves to suffer from sunburn — so it may be necessary to re-position plants as the seasons change. Move plants away from or toward the window to manipulate the amount of light. Make sure the leaves are not touching the glass.

Leaf colour indicates whether the amount of light is adequate. The lush, rich, dark green colour of most houseplants is not desirable in orchid leaves. A grassy green colour (light or medium green with yellowish tones) means the plant is receiving sufficient light to bloom.

How do I feed my orchid?

Orchids need to be fed regularly. Growers suggest using a balanced fertiliser such as 20-20-20 that includes all necessary trace elements. Regardless of the fertiliser formulation you choose to use, it should contain little or no urea. If you are unsure of what fertiliser to use, you can generally use any fertiliser you would for other container plants. Orchids will do far better with too little fertiliser than with too much. Many growers recommend the “weakly, weekly” approach, applying a dilute (1/4 strength) fertiliser each time they water, rather than applying a full dose once a month. Also, it is best not to fertilise a completely dry plant as the fertiliser can burn the dry roots. Water first then follow with a fertiliser solution.

Are orchids short-lived?

Most are long-livers. In fact, some species are virtually immortal, given the proper treatment. Divisions or propagations of orchids discovered in the 19th century are still growing and flowering today.

Do orchids have a fragrance?

Some are so powerfully scented as to perfume an entire greenhouse or living room. A few orchid fragrances defy description, while others mimic familiar aromas — raspberry, coconut, lilacs and citrus. Others have no scent, but rely on shape and colour to attract insects or birds for pollination, thereby continuing the life cycle of the species.

