Best Flowers for Mom on Mother's Day

With today being celebrated as Mother's Day, we've decided to take a look at some Mother's Day blooms.

Roses

Classic, smart, sophisticated: If these words describe your mom to a T, then the rose is for her. The rose can also mean different things, depending on which colour you choose. For instance, yellow roses represent friendship, while pink roses mean appreciation and admiration.

Tulips

Tulips, like roses, come in different colours, each with its own meaning. Purple tulips represent royalty, and pink tulips mean caring.

Lilies

If your mom has high energy, is a joy to be around and a major source of inspiration for you, then a bouquet of lilies gets the nod. Stargazer lilies are perfect for ambitious moms; day lilies represent enthusiasm; Casablanca lilies mean celebration; and calla lilies are the go-to for regal mamas.

Peonies

Peonies may not be common flowers for Mother's Day (they're more popular for weddings), but they sure are beautiful! The Society of American Florists says peonies represent healing, but Teleflora explains that they also signify honour and richness.

Carnations

Last but not least, the carnation: the flower that symbolises love, at least according to Brides, which explains that pink carnations in particular mean a mother's undying, eternal love. Christian legend has it that pink carnations first grew from the ground where the Virgin Mary shed tears over Jesus's death.

