Ah, summer! There's so much to look forward to for the season. Whether you're inviting over friends and family for barbecues or taking that much-needed vacation, most people can agree that summertime is the highlight of their year.

But summer is the season for gardening, as well. The warm climate and sunshine allow for plants and flowers to reach their full potential.

SO Gardening looks at five gardening tips for the summer.

Plan for weeds!

Weeds are inevitable, even in the most well-kept gardens. As the weather gets warmer, the weeds come out, but there are ways of deterring them from growing in your garden. We recommend:

• Applying mulch

• Using weed mats

• Cultivating

Fertilise

There are many types of fertiliser on the market, so make sure to ask a gardening expert which fertiliser will work best. The healthiest gardens use some type of fertiliser because most soil does not provide an adequate amount of nutrients to plants and flowers.

Plant vegetables

The warmer months are the best time to plant vegetables, such as:

Beans

Celery

Corn

Peppers

Squash

Zucchini

The warmth of the soil and longer days allow for these types of vegetables to thrive in the summer.

Prepare the soil

The best type of soil allows for roots to develop quickly and spread. Tilling helps break up the soil so nutrients and water can spread throughout the soil. Before you till, check to see if there are utility lines on your property, to avoid damage. You may also prepare your garden soil by adding organic material, like fruit and vegetable skins, eggs or mulch, to provide more nutrients for the soil.

Remove dead foliage and leaves

Spring bulbs such as tulips, hyacinth and daffodils will have foliage die off. If you begin to notice leaves yellowing, remove them immediately to prevent infection spreading to other leaves on the plant or flower. If the leaf is still green, don't remove.

