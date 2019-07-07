GARDENING — Orchid Species and Their Care Requirements

Cymbidium

Cymbidium, commonly known as the boat orchid, is a genus of evergreen flowering plants in the orchid family Orchidaceae.

Care Requirements

Light: Filtered

Soil: Medium or fine fir bark mixed with peat moss or perlite

Temperature: These orchids have varying temperature needs throughout the year. Temperatures need to fall to about 45-55°F in order to trigger winter blooms. Watch for temperatures above 85°F, which can cause the leaves to burn.

Water: Water in the morning to allow plenty of moisture to drain before temperatures cool. Allow the soil to dry slightly between waterings to prevent sogginess. Watering amounts depend on the temperature. Be sure to water less during the winter and more in the summer.

Fertiliser: Cymbidium orchids don't require a ton of additional nutrients. Adding slow-release fertiliser pellets to the potting soil at the beginning of the season is enough for good results. Choose a balanced fertiliser and use only when plants are actively growing.

Paphiopedilum

Paphiopedilum, often called the Venus slipper, is a genus of the lady slipper orchid subfamily Cypripedioideae of the flowering plant family Orchidaceae.

Care Requirements

Light: Low

Soil: Medium or fine fir bark mixed with peat moss or perlite

Temperature : If the plant has mottled leaves, make sure the temperature remains between 60-80°F. The more common Pahpiopedilums without mottled leaves can endure consistent temperatures as low as 50°F.

Water: Water every five days. Check periodically to see if the top feels dry, and be sure not to overwater.

Fertiliser: Paphiopedilum requires little fertilising. If the plant is in bark, use high nitrogen fertiliser during growing season. Otherwise, use a balanced fertiliser every other week in half-strength, and make sure to flush the fertiliser with clear water once a month.

Phaius

Phaius, commonly known as the swamp orchid, is a genus of 45 species of flowering plants in the orchid family, Orchidaceae. They are evergreen, terrestrial herbs which form clumps with crowded, sometimes stem-like pseudobulbs, large, pleated leaves and relatively large, often colourful, flowers.

Care Requirements

Light: Bright, indirect

Soil: Well-draining houseplant potting mix

Temperature: During the day will thrive in mild temperatures between 75-85°F. At night will tolerate slightly cooler environments.

Water: This plant prefers slightly damp conditions. Do not allow it to dry out between waterings.

Fertiliser: During warmer weather or in warmer climates fertilise every other watering.

Brassavola

Brassavola is a genus of 21 orchids. It was named in 1813 by the Scottish botanist Robert Brown. The name comes from the Italian nobleman and physician Antonio Musa Brassavola.

Care Requirements

Light: Bright, indirect

Soil: Well-draining potting medium like fine-grade orchid bark or orchid mix preferably with clay pellets, charcoal and pine bark chips

Temperature: Brassavola prefers intermediate to warm temperatures. It blooms best in temperatures between 65-85°F.

Water: Water often during growing season, but keep it slightly dry after flowering.

Fertiliser: The orchid should be fed throughout the year with a weak fertiliser solution.

