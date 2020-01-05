Outdoor Orchid Growing Tips
Several things you need to be aware of when growing your orchids outside:
1. Your orchids might not be able to take the sudden increase in light and will get burnt. So it's best to ease your orchids into their summer home outside. Put your orchids in a spot that is only slightly brighter than your regular growing area at first, then gradually move them to a brighter area.
2. Outdoor areas have more garden insects and pests than indoors. Be sure to regularly spray your outdoor orchids. You can mix horticulture oil or neem oil along with several drops of liquid dishwashing detergent in the water every 3 weeks or so to kill some small pests. Also, be sure that your orchids are raised off the ground so that critters don't easily crawl into the pots.
3. To avoid sunburn, put your orchids under trees or shade cloth. But no suntan lotion!
4. Don't put your orchids under complete shade. They need light to grow.
5. Because it is brighter and less humid in open areas, your orchids will dry out faster. Be sure you water them more frequently.
6. If you live in an area with constant rain, it's best to grow your orchids bare-root on a tree branch or in a basket. Otherwise, your potting mix will rot with too much water, and the orchid roots will suffocate and die.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy