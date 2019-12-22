Plants And Flowers For Christmas
The Christmas holiday is a time for beauty and good cheer and nothing helps bring beauty and good cheer like beautiful flowers for Christmas. There are a few standard Christmas plants and flowers that you may like for your home this holiday.
Amaryllis
Amaryllis is another popular holiday plant. Tall and graceful, this holiday flower bulb can make a statement as a centrepiece on the table and its trumpet-like huge flowers look like they are harking the Christmas holidays. Typically, the red varieties of amaryllis are sold for the holidays, but they come in colours ranging from red to white to pink to orange and petals that are solid, striped or speckled in all of these colours.
Rosemary
While the rosemary is a lesser known holiday plant, it is making a comeback in stores and being sold as a holiday plant. A few centuries ago, rosemary was part of the Nativity story in that Baby Jesus's clothes were dried on a rosemary bush. Christians then believed that smelling rosemary at Christmas brought good luck. Today, rosemary is sold as a Christmas plant pruned in the form of a Christmas tree.
Tulips
Tulips are some of the most popular spring flowers of all time, and the third most popular flowers worldwide next only to the rose and chrysanthemum. Tulips come in an incredible variety of colours, height, and flower shapes. Some tulips are even fragrant.
Christmas Tree
No list of Christmas plants would be complete without mentioning the centrepiece of any Christmas-celebrating house. The Christmas tree can be either cut or live and common Christmas tree varieties are: Douglas fir, Balsam fir, Fraser fir, Scotch pine, White pine, White spruce, and Norway spruce.
