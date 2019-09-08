Gardening - September Tips and To-dos
September should bring relief to gardens and signal the start of a new season for gardeners in areas that were previously too warm for anything but hothouse tropicals, as well as southern hemisphere gardens. So whether you are beginning the process of putting your garden to bed or gearing up for a fresh start, September can be one of the busiest months for you. Let's just hope the weather cooperates!
Garden Tasks for Everyone
Miscellaneous
Stop pruning and fertilising.
Bring summer vacationing houseplants back indoors while the windows are still open. Check carefully for hitchhiking pests.
Start fall clean-up in the flower beds, cutting back anything that has finished blooming or is diseased.
Photograph your gardens and containers for a record of the year's triumphs and frustrations.
Give the compost a last turn.
Flowers and Other Ornamental Plants
Divide and move perennials.
Dig and store tender bulbs, like dahlias, caladiums, cannas and tuberous begonias.
Start planting spring flowering bulbs.
Vegetables
Harvest remaining vegetables, including green tomatoes.
Fruit
Clean up fallen fruit.
Trees & Shrubs
Plant trees and shrubs. Keep well watered, if there isn't sufficient rain.
Pests
Dispose of any diseased or infested plant debris.
