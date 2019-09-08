Gardening - September Tips and To-dos

September should bring relief to gardens and signal the start of a new season for gardeners in areas that were previously too warm for anything but hothouse tropicals, as well as southern hemisphere gardens. So whether you are beginning the process of putting your garden to bed or gearing up for a fresh start, September can be one of the busiest months for you. Let's just hope the weather cooperates!

Garden Tasks for Everyone

Miscellaneous

Stop pruning and fertilising.

Bring summer vacationing houseplants back indoors while the windows are still open. Check carefully for hitchhiking pests.

Start fall clean-up in the flower beds, cutting back anything that has finished blooming or is diseased.

Photograph your gardens and containers for a record of the year's triumphs and frustrations.

Give the compost a last turn.

Flowers and Other Ornamental Plants

Divide and move perennials.

Dig and store tender bulbs, like dahlias, caladiums, cannas and tuberous begonias.

Start planting spring flowering bulbs.

Vegetables

Harvest remaining vegetables, including green tomatoes.

Fruit

Clean up fallen fruit.

Trees & Shrubs

Plant trees and shrubs. Keep well watered, if there isn't sufficient rain.

Pests

Dispose of any diseased or infested plant debris.

Information from: https://www.thespruce.com