Uncommon Orchid Care Questions & Answers
Caring for orchids can raise a lot of questions. We have heard a lot of the common questions, but what about the not-so-common?
My orchid grows quite well but doesn't bloom. Why is that?
Many orchids that aren't blooming are in a resting state. If you find your orchid isn't blooming, but isn't resting either, temperature could be the culprit. When the temperature is too high it can affect the blooming of plants. Also, if you've got your plant indoors, exposure to too much artificial light may cause long days, which would prevent flowering. If neither of the above seem to be an issue, your orchid is likely not receiving enough light.
My orchid never quits blooming. When can I repot it?
If your orchid is in need of repotting and still blooming, repot it. If it's healthy, you can leave the spike on. If not, remove the spike.
The buds on my spike open at weird angles and make my arrangement look weird. What can I do?
Once the buds begin to form on the spike, you shouldn't try to reposition the plant. Like most plants, buds are drawn toward the light. If you frequently move the plant, the buds will twist and turn to find the light source, which can cause the arrangement to look odd.
I'm getting a lot of crown rot. What can I do?
Prevention is the best solution for dealing with frequent crown rot. Crown rot happens when water is deposited on the top of the plant. To prevent this, be sure to water under the leaves. Also, watering before noon can help any splashed water to evaporate before nightfall.
Information from: https://www.justaddiceorchids.com
