Cocktails With Asanyah Davidson

Asanyah Davidson hails from Baillieston, Clarendon and has been the chairperson of the Miami Fashion Institute at Miami Dade College for three years come October. She's happily vegan, loves a good G&T and extols the virtue of travel. SO catches up with Davidson at her office whilst on a recent trip to the 305.

When did you move to Miami?

First time I moved to Miami in the late 80s with by mom and younger sister, I was about nine.

Besides Jamaica and the US, where else have you called home?

Florence, Italy, while completing my sophmore year of university. London, England while working on my master's, Accra, Ghana, and Lagos (Ikeja), Nigeria while teaching and consulting at a couple design schools.

What brought you to Africa?

I had always wanted to go to Africa, West Africa in particular. There is a growing interest in developing the fashion industry there and the workforce training that goes along with it. It was perfect timing.

Why is travel important to you?

My travels to Morocco, Ghana, Nigeria, Sao Tome e' Principe, South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo are big reminders that the picture that is painted for us by the news is just one view of these places and the people who live there, and is often not accurate or complete. Travel is the best way to experience the world and other people for yourself.

Which is your favourite city in which to vacation?

Ahh...that's really hard to say. It all depends on the season. Immediately I think about how much fun I had in Accra, Ghana and more recently Siem Reap, Cambodia. Both places have great people, food, weather, are easy to get around and have lots to do day and night. Wait!! Ireland was great too... I consider the Irish the Jamaicans of Europe. Seriously, salt of the earth people always up to tell a good joke.

What does your role involve?

Everything! No, really, I am responsible for the development of programmes for faculty both part-time and full-time. Student recruitment, retention and graduation. Industry collaborations which we stress in our programmes. Agreements with other universities in order to allow students who complete our programme to go on to a four-year degree at quality ranked universities if they choose. Hiring and training of staff. And oversee the marketing of our programmes and brand development in the community and at large.

What are some of the growing pains of a new programmes at a large tertiary institution?

Design programmes are a culture in themselves. I don't think anyone understands what happens at a design school if they haven't attended one or know someone who has. It's not Project Runway! People have pretty fluffy ideas about what goes on in a fashion academic setting. They're unaware of hours students have to put in to learn a craft and the personal and often painful growth students go through to discover if fashion is what they want to do. We've had to also learn about our students, a very different generation than those who are teaching them, and that's been an ongoing process. It's not a reality show that's cut and pasted together to wow an audience. This is the future of an industry I love and respect.

Why is it crucial that people of colour have visible roles within the fashion industry?

Representation matters. It's as simple as that. It's important to see POC in all areas of the industry. In the boardrooms of companies like LVMH and Macy's Inc. The faux pas that we've seen popping up in the media would be easily avoided if there was more diversity in all areas of the industry, not only as designers and models.

What's the last book you read?

Thick: And Other Essays by Tressie McMillian Cottom

What things do you do to practise self-care?

Boxing (eight-plus years and going) is a great stress reliever, and I make sure to use my vacation days. I also take mental health downtime, whether it's shutting myself in my apartment or travelling alone.

Jeans of LBD?

I'm currently in hate state of my love/hate relationship with jeans so I'll go with BD, little or otherwise!

Heels or flats?

Rothy's pointed-toe flats. You can throw them in the wash (AMAZING)!