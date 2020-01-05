Cocktails With — Calee King

It's a veritable breath of fresh air catching up with Calee King over cocktails at the Spanish Court Hotel. The mother and actress, who is presently working behind the scenes as a production and events coordinator at Engine Room Brand House, is delighted to have moved back home. We're thrilled, too, and eager to glean more...

Share with us your earliest childhood memories.

I remember my mother rallying my brother, my sister and me to various local churches to harmonise and sing as the “Scharschmidt Trio” — whether my father was a guest speaker or an item was needed. This obligation early on, I believe, is what brought about my love for the stage and creative expression.

Tell us about your first break as an actress.

It's all a blur, but I'd say my first big break was standing in position as an extra on the TV show SWAT and being singled out to play a main role in the series. This is every background actor's biggest dream. I have appeared in movies such as Santa Clarita Diet, alongside Drew Barrymore. I played a scene in Ballers with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Sandy Wexler, and played background for numerous other films and television series.

You have recently returned (to Jamaica) from Los Angeles. How long were you there and how has it been thus far?

I lived in Los Angeles for over eight years. Moving home wasn't an easy decision, but once I did, it felt as though “mi heart wash off with coconut wata”. There is something to be said about rich community and family. It's been the best decision for my family. I'm excited to learn all that I've missed about Jamaica being away for so long and then to add a touch of all I've gained from my exposure in LA.

What words of advice would you give today to your younger self?

“Everything is going to be OK, little Calee. You won't even be able to conceive of the twist your life will take and how it will ultimately work out for good.”

What were some of the lessons learnt along the way?

Nothing is THAT serious. Trust in God's ability to do his job and simply focus on doing what you do, but do it well.

What has been your most humbling experience careerwise?

Not being accepted for a role I really wanted because I showed up late. I have since made great strides in this area.

Where's your happy place?

Sitting with my family and closest friends, baring my soul mixed in with rich belly-bottom laughter.

Nature or Nurture?

I can't choose one…I am Calee but my influences and exposure have moulded me into a masterpiece!

Is it more important to be liked or respected?

Sigh. My whole life I worked to be liked. Man, I like being liked, but recently I've found that respect has taken the front seat. Maybe it's a maturity thing.

What's your greatest fear?

Telling the world my greatest fear!

What food sums you up?

Ackee and salt fish with a side of fried breadfruit — familiar, unique, with a touch of something, something…

What have you never understood?

Why good people can be so prone to suffering.

Heels or flats?

Heels. I wake up thinking “What would Beyoncé do?!”

Jeans or an LBD?

Jeans — timeless, sexy, with lots of variations.

Romantic movie or comedy?

Romantic. I looooove love!

Finally, what's your personal credo?

Everything is going to be OK! Once you understand your power, you will be unstoppable.