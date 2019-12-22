Cocktails With... Danielle Cameron Duncan

Sorrel, eggnog or hot chocolate — which do you most prefer at this time of year?

A nice “spicy” glass of sorrel on ice coupled with a thin slice of Christmas cake.

Share with us one of your favourite Christmas memories… Christmas for me has always been the “most wonderful time of the year”. We decorate in November and wear matching Christmas pyjamas…let's just say we are fully committed! But one of the most special Christmas season memories for me has to be from seven years ago — the day I had my “Boxing Day” baby. I ate right up until the hospital cut-off point on Christmas Day and rolled into the hospital the next morning looking like Santa, with the full family in tow. The moment and the baby were perfect.

Finish the statement, “This year, all I want for Christmas is… to share and receive love and joy!

What's your idea of the perfect weekend getaway?

A villa, a beach, my iPad, and a couple bottles of wine!

When you're not at home, you are…

Hmm...mostly running around with the kids.

Who does your hair?

I have been going to Vonessa's salon since high school.

Who does your nails?

Nails and hair at Vonessa's, too.

Where is your preferred spot for drinks with the girls?

Let's just say I should own shares at Uncorked!

You're on a remote island. What three must-haves are with you?

If remote does not mean deserted it would be my phone, my shade hat, and my sandals.

Both you and hubby Damian are career bankers. What's your secret to juggling family and the job?

It definitely takes a village, both at home and at work. We couldn't do it without them.

What's your 2020 outlook, both personally and professionally?

My 2020 outlook both personally and professionally is positive — gratitude is expected to be on the rise, and productivity will double, but sleep is likely to continue to decline!

What is the single most important thing you would want NCB customers to know?

As an organisation we are aligned on our aspiration to become your preferred and most trusted financial partner, which includes consistently delivering world-class products and services. We are doing the work to exceed your expectations and appreciate that you continue to give us an opportunity to deliver on this expectation!