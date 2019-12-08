Cocktails With... Gabrielle Waite

You got your job straight after The University of the West Indies, Mona. Was it a matter of preparation meeting opportunity?

Yes, it was. I applied for a marketing internship at Supreme Ventures right after graduating with a double major in Banking & Marketing. I tried banking in my final year, but I didn't really like it. I was exposed to marketing in university while working with a youth marketing agency, UCA. It didn't feel like work at all and I genuinely felt like I had found my purpose.

What have been a few lessons learnt along the way?

I've learned how to meet deadlines and work under pressure. Our deadlines at Supreme Ventures are tight because we have several events happening simultaneously and this forces us to think outside of the box and quickly, especially since SVG has undergone a rebrand this year.

What words of advice would you give to a recent graduate who is unemployed?

I would advise them not to rule out internships; they might be temporary, but they can give you a 'foot in the door' to a permanent position or, at the very least, solid working experience, networking opportunities and connections. There are many of us who want to start our own business right out of school and that's great, but don't rule out going into corporate for a while. You can leverage what you've learned for your own business and broaden your exposure.

What has been your most humbling experience careerwise?

Planning the Jamaica Observer Applaud It! luncheon for Supreme Ventures was a key moment for me; being part of a unique event that seeks to expose youth to actual industry leaders and reinforce the importance of social graces. The fact that I was able to include a school that contributed to the person I am today made it even more special.

Where's your happy place?

Outreach and make-up, of course. I'm a member of Angels of Love Jamaica, a non-governmental organisation that caters to critically ill and vulnerable children across Jamaica. It just so happens that the majority of our kids are cancer patients. They're going through a major health crisis at such a young age and are still able to find something to smile about. They're great teachers, they've taught me how to look on the brighter side of life and have faith, hope and love.

What is your greatest fear?

The death of my parents. They're my major support system; I'm not sure how I would cope without them.

What lesson has been the hardest to learn?

Emotional control. It's good to be passionate but in business you need to make decisions based on logic and rationality. You must learn to separate the two. It's something I'm slowly learning to grasp.

What food sums you up?

Just one? Is that really possible? I don't have a favourite; I love trying new dishes and expanding my palate.

What have you never understood?

How people can be mean to others. I think it's a waste of energy to be mean, you could take that same amount of effort to better yourself or encourage someone else. It's a total waste.

Heels or flats?

Heels, most definitely! High ones, too!

Jeans or LBD?

Little white dress, to be honest.

Romantic movie or comedy?

Comedy. Big Bang Theory! I love Big Bang Theory.

Drake or Rihanna?

Of course, Jamaican gal Riri. We went to school together!

Finally, what's your personal credo?

Just do it. There is never a perfect time to do anything in life; just work with the imperfect timing and do it now.