Cocktails With... July 28

Shernette Crichton General Manager, Half Moon Resort

Home is… Where the heart is

What makes the Half Moon a preferred resort for the global fabulocracy?

The luxury of space, privacy and the warm welcoming embrace that is extended by every level of staff learning the idiosyncrasies of our guests, making each visit special.

What's your Half Moon secret?

The spirit of family extended by our owners and by extension, our staff and guests.

What were your immediate feelings when your promotion was announced?

Humbled but excited, with lots of butterflies!

What has been the industry's response?

There has been an outpouring of positive feedback from the business & hospitality communities, guests and staff. Numerous e-mails, phone calls, notes, flowers, and visits. There has been an outpouring of joy in particular for being the first female general manager of this iconic luxury brand.

Who were your mentors?

Heinz Simonitsch, former managing director; Myrtle Dwyer, former director of sales and marketing; Richard Whitfield, former managing director; Erma Clarke, director of Human Resources; Ian Smith, golf superintendent; Wordsworth Watson, estate manager (a veteran serving Half Moon for 61 years) and Jim Barnes, former training consultant with Half Moon.

What would you say to your 16-year-old self as you contemplated sixth form?

To meditate on Philippians 4:13, I can do all things through Christ who gives me strength.

Were you to chillax for a day at the Fern Tree Spa with four female hotel execs who would they be? And why?

“Be around people that make you want to be a better person, who make you feel good, make you laugh, and remind you what's important in life.”

— Germany Kent

Sheila Johnson — founder and CEO, Salamander Hotels and Resorts

I am inspired by her journey as a woman of colour. She is an entrepreneur and philanthropist, whose accomplishments span the arenas of hospitality, sports, TV/film, the arts, education, women's empowerment and community development. Spending a day with her would be a wonderful opportunity.

Erma Clarke — director of Human Resources, Half Moon

This significant position can be taken for granted. Having the mammoth task of dealing with more than 800 staff members, moving their careers, handling their concerns, and keeping them happy, can become overwhelming. Spending time with her would mean for me, a deep appreciation for this position.

Nicola Madden-Greig — director at the Caribbean and Tourism Association

Her involvement in tourism has been stellar, holding various positions with cruise lines, attractions and hotels, eg I would love to spend time with her to discuss ideas.

Patricia Affonso-Dass — president of Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association

Maintaining linkages with the Caribbean Tourism Association is key to leverage support for training and marketing initiatives — she has played instrumental roles and so spending time to understand how we can collaborate on training initiatives to raise the level of service and support for Caribbean properties would be remarkable.

My hope as we ready to leave would be…

that we had a relaxing day, leaving us rejuvenated and inspired.

“As your life evolves so should your circle.” — Izey Victoria Odiase

Heels or flats?

There is a place for both… heels for the boardroom and flats when you need to apply muscle and be on the ground, and hands-on with the team.

Train or boat? Train.

Comedy or romantic film?

Both. When you have a stressful day you need something light that would encourage laughter, and a romantic film when you need to spend some quality time, and cuddle with hubby.

Maths or Physics? Maths — numbers matter in our business.

Paris or Morocco?

Paris — global centre for art, fashion and gastronomy.

CrossFit or Pilates? CrossFit — it utilises a holistic approach to your overall well-being.

Sunday brunch or a formal dinner?

Both. Brunch has the edge, though, as it is a more relaxing atmosphere.

Keneea Linton or DrennaLuna?

Both; it depends on the occasion.

Shirley Bassey or Rihanna?

Shirley Bassey!

What five words best describe you?

Energetic, humble, passionate, genuine,and engaging.