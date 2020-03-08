Cocktails With... Mekelia Green

You recently joined the legal team at Barita Investments Ltd. How has your experience been this far?

My experience at Barita Investments Limited has been great so far. I am learning a lot and I am putting all I was taught into practice. Staying teachable is key.

Attorney-at-law during the week, and pro make-up artist on the weekends. How do you balance it all?

Exercise has been life-changing for me. A good workout routine at 5:00 am sets the tone for my entire day. I also have a schedule for each day and I try to stick to it. Planners and lists are my best friends. I have a list for everything so I know exactly what I am doing and where I need to be, in advance. Staying organised makes it easier to keep my balance.

What's the one business tip you got that you've never forgotten?

Do not skimp on quality. I invest in quality in order to produce my best. I use only high-quality products to produce my best work. My clients get what they pay for and this is why my make-up business has thrived over the years.

What's the one piece of legal advice that you most often share? Why?

Put it in writing! I encourage everyone — freelancers, professionals, creatives, everyone, request a contract! Put it in black and white. Keep a proper record of what is to be done and what has been done. Do follow-up e-mails confirming the telephone conversations you have had because people will conveniently forget. You must have your own best interest at heart. Protect yourself — you work hard, you spend time and money on your skill and/or studies, put it in black and white before you do the work.

How would you define success?

Peace of mind is my success. I keep a clean heart so I sleep like a baby every night. I do not lose sleep over anyone or anything. I do not “have up anyone”, as we say in Jamaican parlance. When my head hits the pillow, I go to bed with a smile on my face and get my beauty rest. I don't let a thing bother me because life is too short.

What has been your most humbling experience careerwise?

Everytime I am asked to be the keynote speaker at a function or event. I always think “Wow”. I have not accomplished half the things I want to in my life (yet) but if my journey can inspire someone else to keep striving for greatness, I shall not hestitate to share.

What lesson has been the hardest to learn?

I have finally made peace with the fact that I cannot want more for someone if they do not want more for themselves. I have now accepted that I cannot force anyone to be ambitious in life. Intrinsic motivation cannot be taught, so I excuse myself when I identify the unambitious.

In your business, is it more important to be liked or respected?

Definitely respected. I am so grateful that I was raised by a strong mother who inculcated excellent values and built my self-esteem at a tender age. If you base your life on likes, you will be miserable. Not everyone will like you, regardless of how good you are or what you do. Love yourself!

Where's your happy place?

The beach. I grew up on the beach. I am a country girl from Southaven, St Thomas, and I have always enjoyed sitting and watching the waves kiss the shore. I get an immense sense of calm whenever I am at the beach, especially the beaches in Portland.

Nature or nurture?

Nurture. I believe that your choices make you who you are, regardless of your predisposition in life. We all make choices every day. Everyone has the same 24 hrs in a day, so I believe we choose the enviroments we want to be in, the people we surround ourselves with, the conversations we are part of. “This is just how I am” is only an excuse. Our choices make or break us.

What food sums up happiness?

Stewed peas with pigs' tail and white rice. I would eat that every day for the rest of my life!

What have you never understood?

How people allow others to stop them from pursuing their goals — whether it is to start a business, go back to school, etc. We have only one life to live. What others think of you is none of your business. Just live!

Heels or flats?

Heels, please! I feel fabulous in heels and I love that they instantly add flair to any dull outfit.

Jeans or an LBD?

LBD, please! Jeans are for Fridays at work or for running errands — that's all jeans are for.

Bold red lip or soft nude?

Bold red lips, for sure. As a professional make-up artist, I know too well how a gorgeous red lip can lift a dull mood and boost confidence! My MAC Ruby Woo is always in my make-up bag.

Romantic movie or comedy?

Comedy. I love to laugh every day. The law can be very heavy and demanding at times, so I have fun and laugh every chance I get.

Soca or dancehall?

Soca! I still listen to DJ Private Ryan's 2014 Soca Starter in my car some mornings to get a boost of energy for the gym/work.

Finally, what's your personal credo?

I can do all things, through Christ. Amen.